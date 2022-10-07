Read full article on original website
Learn more about local tribes on statewide holiday
October 10, 2022, marks the second year that Oregon has celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. (The federal holiday is still known as Columbus Day.) At Linfield, we recognize that the land that our physical campuses are located on were the traditional territories of the “Yam Hill” band of the Kalapuya people in McMinnville and the Chinookan peoples known as the Clackamas and Cascade Tribes in Portland. In January 1855, the people of these tribes were forcibly removed from the land after the signing of the Willamette Valley Treaty. They are now among 30 tribes and bands that make up the Confederated Tribe of Grand Ronde.
New executive assistant to the vice president of student affairs
Cassandra McKenna, or Cassi for short, joined Linfield University on Sept. 23 as the executive assistant to the vice president for student affairs. In this role, she will provide support to the interim vice president of student affairs and dean of students, Jeff Mackay, and the Office of Student Affairs. She will assist with Orientation and Pre-Orientation events, student policy updates and and a variety of other projects.
