October 10, 2022, marks the second year that Oregon has celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. (The federal holiday is still known as Columbus Day.) At Linfield, we recognize that the land that our physical campuses are located on were the traditional territories of the “Yam Hill” band of the Kalapuya people in McMinnville and the Chinookan peoples known as the Clackamas and Cascade Tribes in Portland. In January 1855, the people of these tribes were forcibly removed from the land after the signing of the Willamette Valley Treaty. They are now among 30 tribes and bands that make up the Confederated Tribe of Grand Ronde.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO