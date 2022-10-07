ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County. Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle. Both victims were treated for lacerations and...
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
RICHMOND, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department’s posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. “Any choice items … any colour...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge back open after fiery semi crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
MARION COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
OWENSBORO, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Flat Gap woman arrested following hit-and-run crash

PAINTSVILLE — A Flat Gap woman was arrested Sept. 15 after being involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. 23 at Rt. 201 after she fled the scene. Angel Clark, 39, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree assault.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
clayconews.com

Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison

LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
RICHMOND, KY

