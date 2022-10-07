Read full article on original website
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
WKYT 27
Father of Ky. shooting victim asks judge to let suspect visit victim in hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the suspect in a shooting in downtown Lexington is moving forward. Police say Adrian Black Jr. shot on October 2 someone near the Fifth Third Pavilion. Black is charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment. The victim survived the shooting and...
WTVQ
Nicholasville police searching for Neon Nights Bar burglary suspects
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three burglary suspects of a local bar. According to police, three people are wanted in connection to the burglary of Neon Nights Bar on Oct. 7 around 5 a.m. One suspect was wearing a...
WKYT 27
Man accused of attacking girlfriend, her sister with a box cutter
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of attacking two people with a box cutter in Woodford County. Versailles police arrested Jordan Wilson on Sunday morning. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend and her sister at a home on Poplar Circle. Both victims were treated for lacerations and...
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department’s posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. “Any choice items … any colour...
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
WTVQ
Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case. Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020. Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s...
WKYT 27
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
High-speed chase leads to arrest of Stanton man
An attempted traffic stop on a vehicle near Hardwicks Creek Road in Powell County went awry on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
thebigsandynews.com
Flat Gap woman arrested following hit-and-run crash
PAINTSVILLE — A Flat Gap woman was arrested Sept. 15 after being involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. 23 at Rt. 201 after she fled the scene. Angel Clark, 39, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree assault.
WTVQ
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
clayconews.com
Richmond Kentucky Man, the last Defendant in Large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced to Federal Prison
LEXINGTON, KY (October 5, 2022) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Richmond, Ky., man, Bud Hembree, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 230 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
