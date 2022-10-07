The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO