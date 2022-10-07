Read full article on original website
NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association president on leave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Long-time president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Mungeer, is on a leave of absence. The PBA confirmed the leave on Monday, though the board of directors declined to comment any further. Mungeer has been a state trooper since 1993, and has...
NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a federal judge’s temporary restrictions on some of New York’s latest gun laws, NY Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she’s filed a motion to reinstate the entire act. The Concealment Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1,...
NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Honda, which announced its first Ohio factory 45...
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
Flu cases on the rise, NYDOH saying get the flu shot sooner than later
The New York Department of Health launched its annual campaign Saturday to remind New Yorkers to get their flu and COVID shots. News 10 spoke to Assembly member and pharmacist John McDonald to get the latest. This year, the DOH said flu cases are on the rise earlier than previously...
Veteran-led organization provides disaster relief
(NewsNation) — Veterans are built to serve, and now some of them are taking their call of duty off the battlefield and providing crisis support to victims on the front lines of natural disasters across the globe. The veteran-led humanitarian organization Team Rubicon responds to all kinds of natural...
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
