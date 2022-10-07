Read full article on original website
Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia
Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.
'Like a set from Indiana Jones': Rare intact burial cave with dozens of late Bronze Age artifacts from the time of Ramesses II discovered in Israel
Archaeologists have found an intact burial cave containing dozens of artifacts that dates to the time of the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II. The discovery of the space, described by officials as being 'frozen in time,' was made by accident when a mechanical digger hit the roof of the structure at a beach spot in Palmahim National Park.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
natureworldnews.com
Archaeologists Discover New Ancient Mosaics on the Shore of the Sea of Galilee
Researchers discovered in their digging stone structures said to be made from basalt, plastered walls, water cisterns, and magnificent colorful ceramics and mosaic floors. The discovery will help to understand the area where the Caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was said to be built on the Sea of Galilee. Moreover,...
Cappadocia's hidden treasures
The otherworldly, magical landscape of Cappadocia, Turkey, is home to ancient secrets and enchanting stories.
howafrica.com
Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago
When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
