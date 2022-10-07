ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Like a set from Indiana Jones': Rare intact burial cave with dozens of late Bronze Age artifacts from the time of Ramesses II discovered in Israel

Archaeologists have found an intact burial cave containing dozens of artifacts that dates to the time of the Egyptian Pharaoh Ramesses II. The discovery of the space, described by officials as being 'frozen in time,' was made by accident when a mechanical digger hit the roof of the structure at a beach spot in Palmahim National Park.
MIDDLE EAST
Good News Network

300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’

Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Archaeologists Discover New Ancient Mosaics on the Shore of the Sea of Galilee

Researchers discovered in their digging stone structures said to be made from basalt, plastered walls, water cisterns, and magnificent colorful ceramics and mosaic floors. The discovery will help to understand the area where the Caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya was said to be built on the Sea of Galilee. Moreover,...
SCIENCE
howafrica.com

Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago

When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
SCIENCE

