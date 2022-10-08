ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Buddy Sports hosts ‘Fishing with Buddies’ event

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosted a Fishing with Buddies event in Pass Christian. Around 30 kids and adults with special needs participated in a fishing event that took place at the harbor. “So many of the kids have never been able to fish before....
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan

Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Nice & dry for now. Possibly wetter by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 'Penguins & Pops' event happening at Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WLOX visits Gulfport school for National School Lunch Week

Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out. The mother of one of the teenagers facing charges tells us neither her son nor Jaheim had a gun at all. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today was gorgeous! The sky will...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Happening Oct. 15th: Llamapalooza Music & Street Festival

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIVE: William Carey University in Biloxi celebrates inauguration of new President

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages’ Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday October 23rd, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ingalls Shipbuilding division holds graduation ceremony

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family gathered together today to see their loved ones in graduation gowns receiving a diploma from the Ingalls Apprenticeship program for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. “The people that come through this school are people that’s going to be the leader of...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the bicyclist was 44-year-old Dickey Ray Payne of Vancleave. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Payne was riding a bike...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG

Tropical Storm Karl develops in the Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – The eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Karl, formally Invest93L, is swirling away in the Bay of Campeche in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds strong enough to justify an upgrade to tropical storm status.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces. Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast. Violation20222021. Speeding71.
BILOXI, MS

