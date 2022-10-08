ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancleave, MS

Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Buddy Sports hosts ‘Fishing with Buddies’ event

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports hosted a Fishing with Buddies event in Pass Christian. Around 30 kids and adults with special needs participated in a fishing event that took place at the harbor. “So many of the kids have never been able to fish before....
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
WLOX

LIVE: William Carey University in Biloxi celebrates inauguration of new President

HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says...
BILOXI, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan

Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Nice & dry for now. Possibly wetter by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 'Penguins & Pops' event happening at Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life. Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The mother of one of the teenagers facing...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
PICAYUNE, MS
Alabama Now

Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages’ Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th, 2022, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday October 23rd, 2022 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the bicyclist was 44-year-old Dickey Ray Payne of Vancleave. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Payne was riding a bike...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Parents of teens involved in Gulfport officer involved shooting speak out

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week 60 years ago to highlight how important a healthy school lunch is to a child’s life. Today was gorgeous! The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 50s by early Tuesday morning. While Tuesday looks dry, we have a decent chance for showers and storms by Wednesday. The humidity will increase quite a bit, too.
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG

Tropical Storm Karl develops in the Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – The eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Karl, formally Invest93L, is swirling away in the Bay of Campeche in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds strong enough to justify an upgrade to tropical storm status.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
BILOXI, MS

