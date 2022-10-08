ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Time Out Global

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and crisp

This morning's showers are long gone and we're looking at a crisp fall weekend with plenty of sunshine.Today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.Tonight will be the coldest so far for most as temps fall into the 30s in the suburbs and 40s around the city.A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight for the higher elevations to the north and west and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday.  As for tomorrow, it'll be another great day. Highs will be a few degrees milder in the low 60s.The nice weather continues right into next week with our next risk of any showers holding off until late Thursday. 
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: A classic fall day, sunny & brisk

It'll be another classic fall day to finish out the weekend.After our coldest start since last April, temps will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.Whether you're tailgating before the Jets game, apple picking or heading to the Mets game tonight, you're in great shape!Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and it won't be quite as cold. Even so, temps will fall into the upper 40s around the city and mid 30s for the far northwest suburbs.Our nice weather rolls right into Monday, so if you have the day off, hopefully you can get outside. There will be a few more clouds around, but otherwise it's mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or quick shower in our far northern counties, if anything at all.Temps continue to moderate through midweek with our next widespread chance of showers not until Thursday.
Daily Mail

Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming

Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s 2022-23 Winter Forecast: How Much and When

Any meteorologist will tell you that a seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 80 percent of the time. The accuracy of a five-day forecast hits about 90 percent of the time, according to scijinks.gov. There's good news and bad news depending on where you stand on snowfall projections....
CONNECTICUT STATE

