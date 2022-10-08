Read full article on original website
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer
Americans cannot afford the 'green transistion' to electric vehicles and more that the Biden administration is pushing. We do not have to choose between our economy and the environment.
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – President Joe Biden will visit Colorado this week and declare a World War II training area a national monument, Nexstar’s KDVR has learned. The Biden administration is preparing to designate Camp Hale, an alpine training site used during World War II, preserving the area and providing a boost to the reelection campaign of the state’s senior senator, Michael Bennet, a person familiar with the process told the Associated Press.
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Biden's hometown mayor splits with Democratic Party's 'wrongheaded' defund the police mantra
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki called out proponents of defunding the police as counterproductive, saying Delaware's largest city has a strong support of law enforcement.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice
A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
‘Legalize it’: Mass. officials react to President Biden marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden described U.S. prohibition on cannabis as a failure when announcing on Thursday that his administration would move to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He also announced a review by federal authorities of marijuana’s classification as a “Schedule I” drug. In...
White House announces President Biden will return to Oregon next week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a surprise for many, the White House announced President Biden plans to head to Oregon in a week for the second time in six months. They say he’ll be here Friday and Saturday but have yet to announce the reason for his trip or really many details at all.
Joe Biden Announces Pardons For Those Federally Convicted For Simple Marijuana Possession
Joe Biden said that he is pardoning those convicted for prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to do the same. “There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a statement, “My pardon will remove this burden.” He said that it made “no sense” for marijuana to be classified at the same level as an illicit drug as heroin, that that he is asking that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department review...
What Governors, Candidates Are Saying About Biden's Marijuana Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that federal offenses of simple marijuana possessions would be pardoned.
Live blog: President Joe Biden visits Hagerstown, Volvo plant
President Joe Biden today is to tour and speak at the Volvo Group Trucks powertrain plant off Pennsylvania Avenue north of Hagerstown. Here's an update on things as we know them. Roads reopened as president boards Air Force One. Maugans Avenue, Crayton Boulevard and Showalter Road have reopened after being...
WBTV
North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
Northern Michigan Reaction to President Biden’s Pardon for Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana. The pardon comes as a relief to many across the country and right here in northern Michigan. “If you go back in the day to see what cannabis was used for. There’s so many good things...
Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion
President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
KTVZ
President Biden travels to Oregon next weekend, his second visit of the year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be a rarity, KGW reported. Biden will travel to California from Wednesday,...
WBAL Radio
Biden's warning of nuclear 'Armageddon' reflects the 'stakes' with Russia, not an imminent threat: Kirby
(WASHINGTON) -- The White House believes "the stakes are very high right now" with Russia amid Vladimir Putin's struggles in Ukraine and his references to his nuclear arsenal, but President Joe Biden's warning of possible "Armageddon" wasn't about an imminent threat, a top Biden spokesperson said Sunday. "These comments were...
