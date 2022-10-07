Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
This article was originally published on Aug. 10, 2022. Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods holds junior event at Pebble Beach: "Looks ready for Augusta"
It's another 'Tiger Woods playing golf' alert coming your way, and this time, the 15-time major champion has been hitting shots at one of the most famous venues in the game. At the weekend, Woods hosted the TGR Junior Invitational which allowed 30 boys and 30 girls to play The Hay and Spanish Bay, two golf courses part of Pebble Beach Resorts.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm matches Seve's record with BANANAS final round in Spain
An emotional Jon Rahm claimed the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour by as many as six shots to match Seve Ballesteros' record of winning three national titles. Rahm, 26, who has consistently had to deny rumours he is the next big PGA Tour star heading to the LIV Golf Tour, began the day with a one stroke advantage over the talented young Australian Min Woo Lee.
Full breakdown of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok prize money payouts
It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
golfmagic.com
Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Bjorn praise Jon Rahm's inspiration of junior golfers
DP World Tour players Eddie Pepperell and Thomas Bjorn were full of praise for the effect that Jon Rahm has had on Spanish golf fans, using stark evidence from the acciona Open de Espana. Fans flocked in their thousands to watch the former World No.1 produce one of his career-best...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish
Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
Nicklaus worried big purses will minimize other tournaments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated tournaments, and The Players Championship at $25 million. And that doesn’t include what the majors will do. The Memorial is one of the elevated tournaments, no surprise because the tournament Nicklaus built has long been one of the premier events this side of a major with an ideal spot on the schedule between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. His biggest concern is it will create what amounts to two tours, and he said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan “has a little work to do to figure out how to make it work.” “I’m not sure what to make of it yet,” Nicklaus said last week at Timuquana Country Club. “I think the tour was going to get there, but the LIV thing pushed them. That’s pretty obvious. What it’s done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers. All of a sudden the other tournaments become feeders.”
Rising golf star Tom Kim matches Tiger Woods’s PGA Tour feat in Las Vegas
South Korea’s Tom Kim has become the first player to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996. A star of the recent Presidents Cup, 20-year-old Kim shot a closing five-under 66, out-duelling world No 4 Patrick Cantlay to win the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas by three shots.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Smith sees Ryder Cup as "realistic target" after solid DP World Tour form
DP World Tour winner Jordan Smith views a spot in the Ryder Cup as "a realistic target" as he has become one of the circuit's most consistent players in 2022. Speaking to GolfMagic, Smith also has the PGA Tour on his mind as from 2023, the top 10 players in the DP World Tour rankings will be granted cards to play on the American circuit.
Golf.com
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
Golf.com
After stunning 72nd-hole meltdown, Patrick Cantlay explains risky strategy
It was Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay, duking it out in what seemed like a Sunday singles match we might see at the Presidents Cup for years to come. When the final group came to the 18th tee Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open, they were tied at five under and it looked like we might be headed for bonus golf for the second straight week.
