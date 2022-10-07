Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
Notebook: Branden Grace Becomes First Player to Withdraw From LIV Golf Event
Grace pulled out of the LIV Golf Thailand event in the middle of his third round with a rib issue.
Report: Sergio Garcia ends all hopes of 2023 Ryder Cup appearance
Sergio Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe appears to have come to an anti-climactic end after he reportedly missed the deadline to commit to the Mallorca Open on the DP World Tour. This news was first reported by El Pais. Earlier in the week it was reported that Garcia was...
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Full breakdown of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok prize money payouts
It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
Greg Norman tells OWGR board members who HATE LIV Golf to "GROW UP"
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman lashed out at the Official World Golf Ranking during the Bangkok Invitational, claiming some of the board members "hate LIV." Speaking at Stonehill Golf Course in Thailand, Norman reacted to the news that the OWGR would review the MENA Tour's new structure which wanted to integrate the Bangkok Invitational and the Jeddah Invitational into its schedule.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
PGA Tour winner SLAMS LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau over "CLUELESS" OWGR comments
Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch has blasted Bryson DeChambeau after hearing him rant about LIV Golf still not receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. LIV Golf last week announced a new 'strategic alliance' with the Dubai-based MENA Tour in a bid to try and get their tournaments recoginsed by the OWGR.
LIV Golf for women? You'd be MAD not to consider it, says Charley Hull
LPGA Tour star Charley Hull says "you'd be mad not to consider it" if she was presented an opportunity to play in a LIV Golf league for women. Hull, 26, recently captured her first title in nearly six years at The Ascendant, which reduced her to tears as she was doused in champagne by her good friend Georgia Hall.
Meet the 10 Epson Tour players who earned LPGA cards for 2023
Hyo Joon Jang, a 19-year-old rookie from South Korea, entered the Epson Tour Championship ranked 11th on the money list with $74,202, just $1,076 behind No. 10 Alexa Pano. Jang’s T-11 finish was enough to push her into the 10th spot, forcing Pano to head to Q-Series to earn her LPGA card.
‘It’s Europe versus the U.S., period:’ Jon Rahm wants LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup
After the International Presidents Cup team was decimated by defections to LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is hoping to avoid the same fate for the European Ryder Cup team. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn’t look good,” Rahm told the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, where he leads after three rounds.
Patrick Cantlay fires 11-under 60 to tie the lead with Tom Kim in Las Vegas
Patrick Cantlay narrowly missed out on a magic round of 59 after firing a stunning 11-under 60 in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour. Cantlay, who won this tournament in 2017, stood over a 20-footer for birdie on the 18th green but his putt agonisingly slipped past the left side of the cup.
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws just minutes before Japan Open quarter-final
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull out of the Japan Open just moments before taking on Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.The Australian, the 2016 champion in Tokyo, had been struggling with an ongoing knee issue. He beat Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to set up the last-eight encounter with Fritz.Kyrgios has also withdrawn from the doubles at the Ariake Coliseum having reached the semi-final stage with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.“It’s obviously very disappointing,” Kyrgios said. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments. I’ve had great memories here... It’s heartbreaking, but I’ll be here next year. That’s for sure.“I’ve been playing amazing...
Tiger Woods back doing Tiger Woods things at his Pebble Beach par-3 course
Tiger Woods was spotted putting on a show at a new par-3 course on Saturday. That might not normally be news, but this wasn’t any run-of-the-mill short course designed by a no-name architect. Instead, it was The Hay, a much-ballyhooed new par-3 course at storied Pebble Beach Golf Links,...
Daniil Medvedev retirement gives Novak Djokovic clear path to Astana Open final
Novak Djokovic reached a second successive ATP Tour final at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev unexpectedly retired at the end of the second set.Medvedev has shown his best form this week since reaching the Australian Open final in January and won the opening set 6-4 in Kazakhstan.Djokovic hit back to win a compelling tie-break 8-6 in the second and had barely finished celebrating when Medvedev explained he would not be continuing and shook hands.Djokovic, who won the Tel Aviv Open last week, was as shocked as the fans in the arena, saying: “I’m still surprised that he retired. He looked...
