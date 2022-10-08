Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
News Argus
1514 Gholson Ave
2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
News Argus
1965 Sentry Point Lane
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road. Townhome is convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, Hanes Mall, tons of restaurants shopping and more! Open floor plan on main level with high ceilings and half bath. Kitchen has large sky light providing extra natural light, all major appliances provided, lots of cabinet space and separate pantry closet. Garbage disposal not included. Main bedroom is on main level and has a vaulted ceiling and full bathroom with double vanity and garden tub shower combo. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with spacious full bath. Small patio is located in the back of the townhome.
News Argus
4037 Pursuance Ct
BRAND NEW HOUSE for Rent with 4 bedrooms, office, and garage! - MUST SEE this new house in a cul-de-sac with approx 2750 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3.5 baths, a large kitchen with a pantry, lots of cabinets and counterspace plus a work island. The primary suite is generous sized and offers a walk in shower. There are lots of nice amenities thru out. Located conveniently in between High Point, Kernersville, and Winston-Salem. (For GPS to get to the house use 104 Delray Ave)
News Argus
3139 Anderson Drive
Newly renovated 2 bedroom - Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections. Built-in microwave. Gas furnace. Pets allowed with fee, breed, and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Argus
884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431
Wyngate Village-3 bed, 2.5 bath town home AVAILABLE TO VIEW 11/5 - -3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Wyngate Village. Beautiful open loft on 2nd floor with closet. Granite countertops in kitchen opens to den with gas fireplace. Online applicationshttps://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:91188. No Cats Allowed. Location. 884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431, Winston-Salem,...
News Argus
259 Bond Street
Overlooks Washington Park! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath home! Wood and vinyl floorings. Basement. Heat pump for central heat and air. Street parking, tenant provides stove and refrigerator and pays electricity and water/sewer/stormwater. One-year lease. Pet considered. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 259 Bond Street. 0. 0. 995. Location.
News Argus
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
News Argus
2241 Ever Chase Court
New construction,3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with loft - 3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with a flex room and loft. Kitchen has large island and pantry. Opens to eat in and family room. Alk bedrooms on second floor plus the loft. Primary bedroom has dual walk in closets and large bathroom features large linen closet. Laundry room is also located on 2nd level. Home has a beautiful covered patio with ceiling fan. Large 2 car garage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
News Argus
1418-1424 GLADE STREET
1424-A Glade St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Basement Level, Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Private Entrance At Side Of Building. Off St. Pkg, Water Included. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet...
News Argus
843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle
113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
News Argus
1433-1453 Brookwood Drive
1449-B Brookwood Drive - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with dining room and private patio. includes stove,refrigerator,dishwasher and water is included. electric heat /central a/c washer/dryer connections in unit. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Argus
4530 Carver School Rd
Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
News Argus
1264 W. Fourth Street
1264-3 W. 4th St-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA Upper Level Apartment, ALL Utilities Included! Living Room, Hardwood & Tile flooring, Spacious Kitchen w/ S/R, Shared Rear Deck, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle Behind Building, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Gas Hot Water, Common Basement Laundry Facility. $550 Deposit with Excellent Credit...
News Argus
605 Pitts Street
Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Home! 605 Pitts St Winston Salem - 605 Pitts St Winston Salem, NC 27127. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Caleb at cmallory@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically. Location. 605 Pitts Street, Winston Salem,...
News Argus
424 Infinity Circle
New Construction-Off griffith Road-6 Ft High White Vinyl fence with gate being installed in back yard-3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home with 2 car garage - One level new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths-Large open kitchen with island overlooking large den with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Beautiful flex room with french doors-could be used as an office or bedroom. Laundry room on main level, master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, and master bath has double vanities, large shower and a linen closet. Home has a double garage. Call toDAY FOR A VIEWING!
chathamstartribune.com
NickNacks moves to Main Street, eyes e-commerce
Danville wholesale appliance and home-goods store NickNacks Home Supply has moved to a new location at 200 N. Main St. The locally-owned and family-operated business opened in April on Dudley Street, offering barely-used or brand-new appliances at steep discounts. “The city of Danville has gone through some tough times and...
Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WRAL
Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun
MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
Comments / 0