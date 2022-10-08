Read full article on original website
News Argus
1965 Sentry Point Lane
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road. Townhome is convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, Hanes Mall, tons of restaurants shopping and more! Open floor plan on main level with high ceilings and half bath. Kitchen has large sky light providing extra natural light, all major appliances provided, lots of cabinet space and separate pantry closet. Garbage disposal not included. Main bedroom is on main level and has a vaulted ceiling and full bathroom with double vanity and garden tub shower combo. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with spacious full bath. Small patio is located in the back of the townhome.
News Argus
259 Bond Street
Overlooks Washington Park! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath home! Wood and vinyl floorings. Basement. Heat pump for central heat and air. Street parking, tenant provides stove and refrigerator and pays electricity and water/sewer/stormwater. One-year lease. Pet considered. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 259 Bond Street. 0. 0. 995. Location.
News Argus
3139 Anderson Drive
Newly renovated 2 bedroom - Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections. Built-in microwave. Gas furnace. Pets allowed with fee, breed, and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be...
News Argus
884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431
Wyngate Village-3 bed, 2.5 bath town home AVAILABLE TO VIEW 11/5 - -3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Wyngate Village. Beautiful open loft on 2nd floor with closet. Granite countertops in kitchen opens to den with gas fireplace. Online applicationshttps://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:91188. No Cats Allowed. Location. 884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431, Winston-Salem,...
News Argus
4037 Pursuance Ct
BRAND NEW HOUSE for Rent with 4 bedrooms, office, and garage! - MUST SEE this new house in a cul-de-sac with approx 2750 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3.5 baths, a large kitchen with a pantry, lots of cabinets and counterspace plus a work island. The primary suite is generous sized and offers a walk in shower. There are lots of nice amenities thru out. Located conveniently in between High Point, Kernersville, and Winston-Salem. (For GPS to get to the house use 104 Delray Ave)
News Argus
2241 Ever Chase Court
New construction,3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with loft - 3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with a flex room and loft. Kitchen has large island and pantry. Opens to eat in and family room. Alk bedrooms on second floor plus the loft. Primary bedroom has dual walk in closets and large bathroom features large linen closet. Laundry room is also located on 2nd level. Home has a beautiful covered patio with ceiling fan. Large 2 car garage.
News Argus
1514 Gholson Ave
2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
News Argus
40 Friendway Circle
2BR located near Friendly Ave & Guilford college - This cozy 2 bedroom has lots to offer!. With its eat-in kitchen it offers you place to cook and dine all in one. Bring your washer and dryer to connect in the laundry room and you will be set!. This property...
News Argus
4530 Carver School Rd
Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
News Argus
1418-1424 GLADE STREET
1424-A Glade St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Basement Level, Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Private Entrance At Side Of Building. Off St. Pkg, Water Included. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet...
News Argus
1264 W. Fourth Street
1264-3 W. 4th St-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA Upper Level Apartment, ALL Utilities Included! Living Room, Hardwood & Tile flooring, Spacious Kitchen w/ S/R, Shared Rear Deck, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle Behind Building, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Gas Hot Water, Common Basement Laundry Facility. $550 Deposit with Excellent Credit...
chathamstartribune.com
NickNacks moves to Main Street, eyes e-commerce
Danville wholesale appliance and home-goods store NickNacks Home Supply has moved to a new location at 200 N. Main St. The locally-owned and family-operated business opened in April on Dudley Street, offering barely-used or brand-new appliances at steep discounts. “The city of Danville has gone through some tough times and...
News Argus
3708 Sutton Way
Cozy 4 Bedroom Convenient to The Palladium - Welcome home! This spacious property will go quick, so schedule a tour today. This home boasts new carpet, vinyl plank and the windows bring in plenty of natural light. Enjoy the spacious fenced in back yard as you spend time on the deck and patio space. The home is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and HPU! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
News Argus
424 Infinity Circle
New Construction-Off griffith Road-6 Ft High White Vinyl fence with gate being installed in back yard-3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home with 2 car garage - One level new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths-Large open kitchen with island overlooking large den with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Beautiful flex room with french doors-could be used as an office or bedroom. Laundry room on main level, master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, and master bath has double vanities, large shower and a linen closet. Home has a double garage. Call toDAY FOR A VIEWING!
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
Zack's Hot Dogs reveals renderings for third Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. This location will be in addition to the decades-old location on Davis Street and an upcoming location inside Holly Hill Mall.
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
