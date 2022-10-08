ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

News Argus

1965 Sentry Point Lane

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 1 car attached garage for Rent off Ardmore Road and Ebert Road. Townhome is convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, Hanes Mall, tons of restaurants shopping and more! Open floor plan on main level with high ceilings and half bath. Kitchen has large sky light providing extra natural light, all major appliances provided, lots of cabinet space and separate pantry closet. Garbage disposal not included. Main bedroom is on main level and has a vaulted ceiling and full bathroom with double vanity and garden tub shower combo. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with spacious full bath. Small patio is located in the back of the townhome.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

3139 Anderson Drive

Newly renovated 2 bedroom - Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections. Built-in microwave. Gas furnace. Pets allowed with fee, breed, and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

259 Bond Street

Overlooks Washington Park! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath home! Wood and vinyl floorings. Basement. Heat pump for central heat and air. Street parking, tenant provides stove and refrigerator and pays electricity and water/sewer/stormwater. One-year lease. Pet considered. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 259 Bond Street. 0. 0. 995. Location.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1514 Gholson Ave

2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
News Argus

1554 Ever Spring Drive

Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4037 Pursuance Ct

BRAND NEW HOUSE for Rent with 4 bedrooms, office, and garage! - MUST SEE this new house in a cul-de-sac with approx 2750 sq ft, 4 bedrooms plus an office, 3.5 baths, a large kitchen with a pantry, lots of cabinets and counterspace plus a work island. The primary suite is generous sized and offers a walk in shower. There are lots of nice amenities thru out. Located conveniently in between High Point, Kernersville, and Winston-Salem. (For GPS to get to the house use 104 Delray Ave)
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2241 Ever Chase Court

New construction,3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with loft - 3 bedroom,2.5 bath home with a flex room and loft. Kitchen has large island and pantry. Opens to eat in and family room. Alk bedrooms on second floor plus the loft. Primary bedroom has dual walk in closets and large bathroom features large linen closet. Laundry room is also located on 2nd level. Home has a beautiful covered patio with ceiling fan. Large 2 car garage.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

40 Friendway Circle

2BR located near Friendly Ave & Guilford college - This cozy 2 bedroom has lots to offer!. With its eat-in kitchen it offers you place to cook and dine all in one. Bring your washer and dryer to connect in the laundry room and you will be set!. This property...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4530 Carver School Rd

Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

NickNacks moves to Main Street, eyes e-commerce

Danville wholesale appliance and home-goods store NickNacks Home Supply has moved to a new location at 200 N. Main St. The locally-owned and family-operated business opened in April on Dudley Street, offering barely-used or brand-new appliances at steep discounts. “The city of Danville has gone through some tough times and...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
MOCKSVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Kia and Chevy!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kia and Chevy! This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and very socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA, ready for loving forever homes or maybe a home together. Both Kia and Chevy are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. The Fire Marshal is investigating and...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
LEXINGTON, NC

