This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
chathamstartribune.com
NickNacks moves to Main Street, eyes e-commerce
Danville wholesale appliance and home-goods store NickNacks Home Supply has moved to a new location at 200 N. Main St. The locally-owned and family-operated business opened in April on Dudley Street, offering barely-used or brand-new appliances at steep discounts. “The city of Danville has gone through some tough times and...
Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
Deadly apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro. It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the 3237 East Apartment Homes on Yanceyville Street. Greensboro fire tells us that the fire was contained to one apartment unit and no one else was hurt. They are still looking into a cause.
2 The Rescue: Meet Kia and Chevy!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kia and Chevy! This adorable sister and brother were born at a tire shop where they were fed and very socialized by the employees. They are now with the SPCA, ready for loving forever homes or maybe a home together. Both Kia and Chevy are...
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
Zack's Hot Dogs reveals renderings for third Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. This location will be in addition to the decades-old location on Davis Street and an upcoming location inside Holly Hill Mall.
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 person killed in apartment fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died in an apartment fire in Greensboro. Firefighters said the fire occurred overnight at the apartments on Yanceyville Street. Firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units as they were putting out the fire. The Fire Marshal is investigating and...
'Pungent, it's a very odd strong smell' | How to keep stink bugs from stinking up your house
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Fall season brings changing leaves, cooler weather, and the return of stink bugs. Jordan Myers is the District Manager of McNeely Pest Control in Greensboro. He said his company has been busy treating homes for these Fall invaders. “Once it starts cooling down, the plants...
$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
