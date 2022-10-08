Read full article on original website
Nyack’s Famous Street Fair returns for 49th year
Sunday was the final day of the 49th annual Nyack Famous Street Fair.
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue
Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow’s main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to attend its annual Street Fair. Crowds of people observed and purchased goods from an array of vendors ranging from crafts persons offering their own creations and groups providing information about their organizations, to food vendors satisfying the cravings of the attendees with a variety of cuisines and tidbits.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz
I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
Female Motorcyclist, 52, Hospitalized In Bergen County Crash
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized in a Bergen County crash Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The woman was struck by a car on Broad Avenue at Probst Avenue in Fairview when she was struck by a car around 12:20 p.m., Chief David Brennan said. The motorcyclist was taken to Hackensack...
Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee
With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
Passenger shot while riding bus in Yonkers: officials
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said. The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line. The […]
Letchworth Village Developer To Unveil Updated Plan On Oct 12 At Patriot Hills Golf Course Including Walking Trails & New Rec Center
Stony Point Signed MOU To Negotiate With Developer; MOU Gives Both Town & Developer Nonbinding Flexibility To Move Forward. Stony Point Voters Asked To Authorize Sale Of Land. In 2021, a slim majority of Stony Point voters said no to a proposed development at Letchworth Village because they worried about the developer’s inexperience and because the rigidity of an already-negotiated contract to sell both the land and golf course left too little wiggle room for change.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
