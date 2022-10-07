Read full article on original website
Bright Ascension launches their Partner Program
Bright Ascension Ltd. has launched their Partner Program as a key strategic initiative to support its on-going product expansion stage and is already seeing substantial interest. The Partner Program is designed to offer collaboration and create multiple new pathways for commercial companies in the space sector across the globe to...
AE Industrial Partners acquires majority stake in York Space Systems
AE Industrial Partners, LP has agreed to acquire a majority stake in York Space Systems. Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Private Equity Partners also agreed to invest alongside AE Industrial in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. York manufactures and architects LEO, GEO and cislunar spacecraft...
@ Satellite Innovation — RF-DESIGN to spotlight their RF family of products
RF-DESIGN will be participating in the Satellite Innovation event, occurring during Silicon Valley Space Week, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California — Satellite Innovation runs from October 11th through the 12th. RF-DESIGN will be present in booth #35 and will be offering information regarding their satellite...
Concert Technologies signs C6 Launch to push their satellites to orbit
Concert Technologies and C6 Launch have a signed a non-exclusive launch services agreement with that company to provide launch services for several of Concert’s satellites to LEO from the Alcântara Space Center — the launches are to occur in 2025 and 2026 with subsequent missions to maintain and expand Concert’s constellation of high-resolution imaging systems.
Comtech awarded million$$ contract for their cSMSC platform
Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) was recently awarded a million$$ contract with a multinational data networking and telecommunications equipment company for the company’s text messaging platform. Comtech’s containerized Short Messaging Service Center (cSMSC) is a highly reliable, multi-protocol, SMS delivery, cloud-native platform that enables common use cases including person-to-person text messaging,...
Indra awarded Norwegian Defence Material Agency contract for satellite ground segment implementation
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency has awarded a contract to Indra to implement the satellite communication ground segment that is critical to the management of the Norwegian Armed Forces military operations. The company will be responsible for implementing the X- and Ka-band nodes that will act as a gateway between user terminals at various locations via the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellite constellation, one of the most advanced of its kind and with greater capacity for high-speed data exchanges.
Advances in LEO satellite tracking, SATCOM control + 3D laser-based satellite antenna scanning revealed by Hiltron Communications
Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.
UPDATE 3: SpaceX’s Success as Intelsat’s G-33/G-34 mission launches
On Saturday, October 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET, SpaceX‘s Falcon 9 launched the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The two satellites launched on top of booster B1060, which ties the record for...
