severnaparkvoice.com
Greens Hornets Hosts First 3v3 Tournament
More than 32 athletes ages 10 and 11 attended the inaugural Green Hornets 2030s three-on-three basketball tournament at the end of summer. “We have been trying to keep a basketball in the kids’ hands all year by having open runs every week this spring and summer, and this was a great end-to-the-summer event for the kids who have been putting in the hard work!” said Ben Butterwei. “Basketball gets overlooked in Severna Park by lacrosse, baseball and soccer, so we are trying to change that by giving the kids opportunities to play all year.”
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park High School Names Annie Haughton Girls Varsity Head Lacrosse Coach
Severna Park High School has named Annie Haughton as its girls varsity head lacrosse coach for the 2023 season. Haughton was previously the Falcons’ JV girls lacrosse head coach and compiled a record of 56-1-1 since 2015. She also works as the coordinator of the school’s career readiness program....
severnaparkvoice.com
Severn School Starts Football Season 3-0
Severn School’s new head football coach, Demetrius Ballard, cannot hide his enthusiasm about the future of the Severn School’s football program. His Admirals started the season 3-0 and scored 165 points in those three games. Last year, Severn did not win a game. “Without a doubt, our offensive...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park, Broadneck Battle To Scoreless Tie
In a potential playoff preview, the Severna Park and Broadneck girls soccer teams played a competitive game on September 29, tying 0-0 after double overtime. The lack of scoring was no indication of the talent on display. The Bruins — without a loss entering October — and the Falcons — with only one loss, to Chesapeake — showed grit throughout the game.
severnaparkvoice.com
Falcons Football Fights For Winning Record
The Falcons football team alternated wins and losses in September, capping the month with a 31-7 win over Annapolis to push their record to 3-2. Severna Park opened the season on September 2 with a 27-20 win over Meade. They rushed for 273 yards, led by quarterback Seamus Patenaude’s 136 yards. A 7-6 loss to Crofton was followed by a 31-24 win over North County. Kevin Bredeck starred for the Falcons with 212 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Chesapeake beat Severna Park 34-21 on September 23, but the Falcons rebounded with the win over Annapolis. Several conference games loom large on the schedule, including a game against Broadneck on October 14.
hubison.com
Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets
WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck Continues Dominance With Win Over Crofton
In a battle of unbeaten field hockey teams, Broadneck defeated Crofton 5-1 on September 28. Faith Everett led Broadneck with two goals, while Arden Hunteman and Jess Kopernick each had one goal and one assist. Lexi Dupcak also scored and Mady Quigley added an assist. Mia Moody made four saves in goal for Broadneck. Emily Najarian scored for Crofton.
severnaparkvoice.com
Bruins Trounce Mustangs
Broadneck’s football team beat Meade 38-6 on September 23. Camrin Catterton was 12-16 for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Harris caught two touchdowns of 28 and 30 yards and Machi Evans caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Ian Mauldin had 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced seven turnovers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Hall Of Fame Recipient Andy Borland Reflects On Life Of Coaching, Mentorship
Former Severna Park High School coach and athletic director Andy Borland will be honored with the Bernie Walter Memorial Award for exemplary service to county athletics on October 12 during the 31st annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet in Annapolis. Borland arrived in Maryland in 1962 to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
whatsupmag.com
Available Private Cottage on the Severn River
Welcome to your own private cottage on the Severn River. Throw open the windows and listen to the sounds of nature abound on this over 3 acre wooded lot. This property is tucked away off Old County Road and will steal your heart. The privacy leads to a feeling of a true break from the hustle and bustle of today's busy world. Originally a summer cottage from the early 1900's, this home has been updated with the finest attention to detail to capture the feeling of it's 100 year origin. Take a peaceful walk through the gorgeous woods to your own private beach on the Severn River. Have a night cap, an evening fire on your own beach, launch a kayak or stand up paddle, read a book, or just take a break to enjoy the good life. The home and beach face due West which provides for the most magical sunsets. This property is completely unique for Severna Park which makes it truly a generational property which will be the host of many holiday gatherings!
macaronikid.com
Visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm For All of Your Fall Family Fun
Come visit Sharp's at Waterford Farm this Fall for some great outdoor family fun. Did you know Sharp's at Waterford Farm is a real 530 acre working farm located in Western Howard County? Some quick things to know about Sharp's at Waterford Farm are:. NO admission fees. NO parking fees.
foxbaltimore.com
10 places to pick some pumpkins and get lost in a corn maze near Baltimore
(WBFF) — Searching to do some of your favorite fall activities throughout the month of October?. Here is a list of 10 places near Baltimore where you can pick a pumpkin, skip through a corn maze, go on a hayride, eat a warm donut and much more!. Address: 391...
Yardbarker
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear offsides penalty on blocked PAT in loss to Purdue
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offsides before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83
The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
severnaparkvoice.com
Spooktacular October Events Planned Around Town
A chill in the air, browning leaves and pumpkin-spice delicacies on every menu are sure indications that it’s fall in Severna Park. The community is packed with fun activities for children, families, and adults, so get out and enjoy all that Severna Park and Arnold have to offer during this beautiful time of year. Here is just a sampling of what’s happening.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
