University of Findlay Launches Largest Fundraising Campaign in its History. The University of Findlay launched the public phase of its largest fundraising campaign in its 140-year history on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Together We Will: the Campaign for the Future of University of Findlay seeks to raise $75 million over a seven year period, with a total of $47,695,780 already raised.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO