Defense Dominates in Homecoming Victory over Northwood
Findlay, Ohio – The University of Findlay football team picked up a decisive victory against the visiting Northwood Timberwolves on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning by a score of 34-14. With the Homecoming Day victory, the Oilers improve to 2-4 at the midway point of the season and pick up their first Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) victory, moving to 1-2. Northwood falls to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in G-MAC play.
Ronald Tulley Elected to the Phi Kappa Phi Board of Directors
University of Findlay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences’ Dean Ronald Tulley, Ph.D. was elected to the Board of Directors for the national offices of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi–the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. Phi Kappa Phi’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
University of Findlay Launches Largest Fundraising Campaign in its History
University of Findlay Launches Largest Fundraising Campaign in its History. The University of Findlay launched the public phase of its largest fundraising campaign in its 140-year history on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Together We Will: the Campaign for the Future of University of Findlay seeks to raise $75 million over a seven year period, with a total of $47,695,780 already raised.
