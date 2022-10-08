Smithville Elementary students and families had a SUPER time at the Superhero Stream Family Engagement night on Thursday, October 6. The building was decorated throughout with superheroes and AMAZING student work. There were a variety of activities for the families to participate in, as well as a variety of community heroes that set up tables with information and goodies to share with the students and their families. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero for this fun, educational event.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO