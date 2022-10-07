Read full article on original website
gozags.com
Gonzaga Hosts Pacific Saturday Night
Gonzaga (7-2-3, 2-0-1 WCC) vs. Pacific (5-1-8, 0-1-2 WCC) SATURDAY, OCT. 15 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Pacific is having one of its best seasons in program history. The Tigers were unbeaten through their first 11 games, which was their non-conference slate. - Pacific's lone loss...
KHQ Right Now
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
gozags.com
WTEN: Zags Finish Up California Tournaments
CALIFORNIA -- Today marked the end of the Gonzaga women's tennis team's participation in the USC Hidden Duel and Long Beach State Tournament. After today's action, the Zags have a quick turnaround, as they will perform in the ITA Regionals in Palo Alto, California, from October 14th to 18th. Facing...
gozags.com
MTEN: Zags Finish Strong at the ITA North Regionals
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Earlier today, the Gonzaga men's tennis team concluded their participation in the ITA North Regional tournament. After today, the Zags will turn their attention to the upcoming ITA Super Regionals tournament, which will run from Oct. 21 to the 24 in Palo Alto, California. Today's action began...
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Hayden baker to compete in Food Network Halloween challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Food Network's Halloween Cookie Challenge is coming up in a few weeks, and one of the competitors is right at home. Christina Ramsey of Hayden, Idaho is a home baker. She began her baking journey down in California. In her seven years in California, she made approximately 40,000 cookies.
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
KHQ Right Now
The haze is back in Spokane
The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region. Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Popular Azar's Restaurant closing its doors after over 4 decades in business
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane popular 40 years establishment will be closing this month. In a Facebook post, Azar's Restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner Katy Azar will be retiring, and in turn the restaurant will be closing. "We have enjoyed...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
KREM
Indigenous People's Day in Spokane | Events & What's Closed
Today is Indigenous People's Day. Here's some of the events in Spokane and what's closed.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
Spokane police chief joins movement to empty homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has joined Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in demanding that state officials disband a large homeless camp in East Central due to ongoing nuisance law violations and criminal activity. The police department reports that there were 384 calls for service at the...
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
180 people have left Camp Hope since July, camp managers say
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope is the largest homeless encampment in the state of Washington, but it’s starting to shrink. Maurice Smith with the Spokane Homeless Coalition says the current population of the homeless encampment sits at 443 people. That is down from the 623 who were living there in July. Smith says approximately 40 of those who have left...
