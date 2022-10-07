Halloween consists of many traditions that are a part of every American household. People make Jack-o’-Lanterns, children go trick-or-treating, visit haunted houses and share scary stories. However, one of the most popular Halloween customs is dressing up in spooky costumes. Some people simply wear the costumes while others also try to embody the spirit of the character they chose. A boy did exactly that at the "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event for kids held at Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, reported Comic Sands. The boy chose to dress up as the iconic character of Michael Myers from the Halloween series of slasher films.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO