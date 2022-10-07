Read full article on original website
Mom trolled for views on kids’ Halloween movie she says will ‘unleash Hell’ on people’s homes
PARENTS can and should have a say over what their kids watch, but some think a Texas mom has gone too far in her campaign against one movie. The Halloween film is intended as a family flick, but the woman said it could “expose children to darkness.”. Reporters at...
16 incredible couples’ costumes to make this Halloween a blast
Check out the best and trendiest couples' costumes to make Halloween a memorable night.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday
The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?
Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween Ends: ‘Laurie Strode is a feminist hero’
She is the hardy perennial of all-American horror, its blood-drenched prom queen, the so-called “final girl”. In the closing minutes of 1978’s Halloween, teenage Laurie Strode is stabbed in the arm and flipped over the stairs. She’s attacked in the closet and brutalised on the landing. Laurie gets out alive – that’s Halloween’s happy ending. So far as the film is concerned, her story wraps up there.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
hotnewhiphop.com
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': The Truth Behind the Horror Franchise
For the past four decades, Michael Myers has haunted viewers both on and off the screen. A mysterious shape lurking in the dark, he has wreaked havoc on the fictitious Haddonfield, Illinois, his body count numbering in the dozens, making him one of the most notorious serial killers on the screen, but what is the true story behind the Halloween horror movie franchise?
10 Smartest Black Characters In Horror Films
Just in time to kick off Halloween season, we highlighted 10 Black horror film characters that made it to the end by using their brains.
Upworthy
Kid dressed as Michael Myers hilariously staying in character after fall has us ready for Halloween
Halloween consists of many traditions that are a part of every American household. People make Jack-o’-Lanterns, children go trick-or-treating, visit haunted houses and share scary stories. However, one of the most popular Halloween customs is dressing up in spooky costumes. Some people simply wear the costumes while others also try to embody the spirit of the character they chose. A boy did exactly that at the "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event for kids held at Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, reported Comic Sands. The boy chose to dress up as the iconic character of Michael Myers from the Halloween series of slasher films.
Collider
‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks
Opinions have varied on David Gordon Green’s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had stellar reviews and a massive box office haul of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized how there was little of the watching from the shadows Boogeyman of the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s Halloween Kills, with it disregarded as an over-the-top gore fest that served only as filler as we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween Ends.
Pitt News
Weekend Watchlist | Slashers, Thrillers and Serial Killers
Whenever you walk past Soldiers and Sailors Memorial, you’re walking past where they filmed the cage scene in “The Silence of The Lambs.” Since we have such an iconic piece of horror film history right in our backyard, it’s only fair that we list some of our favorite movies of a similar type.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
NME
Jamie Lee Curtis on her final ‘Halloween’: “The reboot has changed my life”
When NME arrives at the swanky London hotel for our Jamie Lee Curtis interview, we’re told she’s running late. This is a shock, her publicist says, because Jamie Lee Curtis is never late. She is always early. On TikTok you can watch her joking about living by “JLC time” (15 minutes fast). And during shooting for the final Halloween film, which hits cinemas next week, she arrived 45 minutes before she needed to every day. She is extremely switched-on, as we’ll discover, and has crafted this reputation over five decades in Hollywood.
thedigitalfix.com
The Grinch is getting a bloody horror movie makeover this Christmas
Are you more of a Halloween person, or a Christmas person? Either way – or even if you love both equally – there’s a new Grinch movie which has you covered. The Grinch has a long history as one of the most iconic and recognisable fiction characters associated with Christmas time and Christmas movies.
thedigitalfix.com
You can now watch Michael Myers dance to an iconic Lady Gaga track
Who are the most terrifying, recognisable villains in horror movie history? Freddy Krueger, The Babadook, the Xenomorph, Dracula, and plenty of others are all up there. But, it’s perhaps Michael Myers, with his blue overalls and flayed William Shatner mask who is the most creepy of all. The character...
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Run With ‘Halloween’ Coming to an End, Working With David Gordon Green
"At this point, Jamie and Laurie have come woven together. There is no separation," the 'Halloween' franchise star shared during the NYCC Saturday tribute panel moderated by Drew Barrymore. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Jamie Lee Curtis teased her...
