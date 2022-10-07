ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Taylor Swift
Oscar De La Renta
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Bejeweled’

Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are. The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song

Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
Footwear News

Watch ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman & Designer Christian Cowan Dish on the ‘Real Housewives’ in Nothing But Feather Coats and Crocs

“SNL’s” Chloe Fineman channeled her inner Meredith Marks on set with FN last month — except she passed on wearing pants. The actress and comedian sat down with designer Christian Cowan to talk all things “The Real Housewives.” The two can be seen in Cowan’s dramatic feather coats from his spring ’23 runway collection. “What I love about you is I do feel like we share some similar muses, such as the women of the ‘Housewives.’ The first time I did your shoot, everyone there was a muse of mine. It was very exciting. Dorinda [Medley] flashed me entirely and couldn’t have...
E! News

JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan

Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey. The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.
