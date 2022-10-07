Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off. The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the...
Taylor Swift Rocks An Off-The-Shoulder White Top While Teasing Her New Album On TikTok
Taylor Swift is back at it again with another effortlessly cool, Twin Peaks-esque TikTok video revealing a song from her upcoming album tracklist! For anyone who may live under a rock, the Grammy winner, 32, has been taking the internet and video-sharing platform by storm for the past few weeks with a series she dubbed “Midnights Mayhems With Me.”
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Kid Rock Blasts Taylor Swift For Being A Democrat, Says She Would “Suck The Doorknob Off Hollyweird” To Be In Movies
The year was 2019, but little has changed with Kid Rock. Bob still finds his name trending on Twitter quite often these days – why, you ask? Because he says whatever he wants. In his own words, he said he’s “uncancelable” because he just “doesn’t give a f-k.”
Taylor Swift shares how Joe Alwyn inspired song on ‘Midnights’ album
Amid a publicity spree for her upcoming album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift dove into how her relationship with longtime beau Joe Alwyn inspired the track “Lavender Haze.”. The Grammy winner, 32, shared in a video on Instagram on Friday that she first heard the term while watching “Mad Men.”
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Bejeweled’
Are you ready for another Midnights track title reveal from Taylor Swift? I’m sure you are. The pop star continued her TikTok video countdown, Midnights Mayhem with Me, by revealing a seventh track title to be ‘Bejeweled’. That means fans are left with just six track titles to discover as the release of Midnights later this month.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song
Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
Watch ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman & Designer Christian Cowan Dish on the ‘Real Housewives’ in Nothing But Feather Coats and Crocs
“SNL’s” Chloe Fineman channeled her inner Meredith Marks on set with FN last month — except she passed on wearing pants. The actress and comedian sat down with designer Christian Cowan to talk all things “The Real Housewives.” The two can be seen in Cowan’s dramatic feather coats from his spring ’23 runway collection. “What I love about you is I do feel like we share some similar muses, such as the women of the ‘Housewives.’ The first time I did your shoot, everyone there was a muse of mine. It was very exciting. Dorinda [Medley] flashed me entirely and couldn’t have...
Demi Lovato makes difficult decision to postpone concert after losing her voice
Demi Lovato was forced to take a difficult decision in the middle of her successful ‘Holy Fvck’ tour, after she realized that she had woken up with “no voice” following her last concert. The singer, who recently surprised the audience in Los Angeles with some special guests, announced...
JoJo Siwa Shares Her "Gay Awakening Story" That Includes Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan
Watch: JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair CHOPPED OFF by GF Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is reminiscing about her coming out journey. The former Nickelodeon star recently participated in the "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, where she shared her "gay awakening story," during which she recalled how Demi Lovato's 2015 hit song "Cool for the Summer"—a seductive anthem about wanting a summer fling with another woman—made a big impression on her when she was 12.
‘The Idol’: L.A. Is Where All the Monsters Go in Latest Trailer for the Weeknd’s Series
HBO Max has offered up another look into the sordid world of The Idol, its upcoming series starring the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Like the two previous trailers, the teaser focuses on Depp’s pop star navigating the Los Angeles music scene under the guidance of a guru played by Abel Tesfaye.
