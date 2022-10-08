Read full article on original website
First City Art hosts 16th annual pumpkin patch
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — First City Art Center will host their annual pumpkin patch Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will feature handmade ceramic and glass pumpkins of all colors shapes, and sizes. The local artists have years of experience and will display about 6,000 pumpkins. The center said they expect the pumpkins to go quick […]
Preps underway for Hound Dog Music Fest Saturday
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Preps are underway Friday for the 5th annual Hound Dog Music Festival that’s happening Saturday in Silverhill. Each year bands from across our area perform on stage at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill, raising much needed funds for the Baldwin Humane Society. Last year over $60,000 was raised for […]
What to know about parasailing in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Before we headed to Gulf Shores, Alabama for our most recent trip, I was the only member of my family who had been parasailing before. We were on a missing to change that, and do more of an adventure sort of based trip, and that’s exactly what we did!
Bras Across the Causeway makes survivors a family
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A powerful start for the hundreds of runners and walkers who are jogging their way through Meaher State Park. With bras in the breeze, local cancer survivors say they feel fully supported. “They’re trying to find a cure for this, to make sure women like me are OK,” said cancer […]
Snuggly terrier puppy will melt your heart
Our Pet of the Week is a 14-week-old terrier puppy named Horace. Horace was found on Halls Mill Road. He is so sweet and snuggly!
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
ECHS Class of 1966 purchases 5 seats at Strand Theatre
Escambia County High School’s Class of 1966 answered the Class of 1962’s challenge in the purchase of five theatre seats for the renovated Strand Theatre on Oct. 7. The class of 1962 purchased one seat on Sept. 14, and challenged all of the graduating classes to do the same.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
Mobile, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Satsuma High School football team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:30:00. The Saraland High School football team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
Foley store pops with mega sale
The pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St., in Foley, was purchased for $2.786,939 by a nationally traded REIT or real estate investment trust, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The 9,460-square-foot store sold within one day of hitting the market. pOpshelf offers a variety of home goods, seasonal items, beauty products, arts and crafts, toys, food and more.
Fire at Key West Lounge in West Mobile
A massive fire breaks out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.
