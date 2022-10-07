Read full article on original website
Goals by Konst, Goppel Push Warhawks Over A-State, 2-1
MONROE, La. – Inge Konst and Lena Göppel each scored first half goals as ULM held off Arkansas State's late rally, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium to pick up three points over the Sun Belt Conference West Division leaders. In the 30th minute, Konst fired a free...
ULM Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Scan the scores from a year ago and you'll notice ULM basketball played in a lot of close ballgames. Take it back to February, the stretch run in Sun Belt Conference play. Eight games were decided by an average of 3.25 points. ULM finished 3-5 in those contests, which included two overtime games.
