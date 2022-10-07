ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ulmwarhawks.com

ULM Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

Scan the scores from a year ago and you'll notice ULM basketball played in a lot of close ballgames. Take it back to February, the stretch run in Sun Belt Conference play. Eight games were decided by an average of 3.25 points. ULM finished 3-5 in those contests, which included two overtime games.
MONROE, LA
ulmwarhawks.com

Goals by Konst, Goppel Push Warhawks Over A-State, 2-1

MONROE, La. – Inge Konst and Lena Göppel each scored first half goals as ULM held off Arkansas State's late rally, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium to pick up three points over the Sun Belt Conference West Division leaders. In the 30th minute, Konst fired a free...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Ruston shooting

A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
Cameron Rogers
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run

UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
MONROE, LA

