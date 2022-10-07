Read full article on original website
ULM Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
Scan the scores from a year ago and you'll notice ULM basketball played in a lot of close ballgames. Take it back to February, the stretch run in Sun Belt Conference play. Eight games were decided by an average of 3.25 points. ULM finished 3-5 in those contests, which included two overtime games.
Goals by Konst, Goppel Push Warhawks Over A-State, 2-1
MONROE, La. – Inge Konst and Lena Göppel each scored first half goals as ULM held off Arkansas State's late rally, 2-1, Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium to pick up three points over the Sun Belt Conference West Division leaders. In the 30th minute, Konst fired a free...
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
Oak Grove loses second straight game to Haynesville, Franklin Parish breezes by Grant, Union runs over North Webster, Richwood shuts out Lincoln Prep
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove loses second straight game as Haynesville beats the Tigers 28 to 21. Franklin Parish gets back in the win column, beating Grant, 42-20. Union runs over North Webster, 55 to 17. Richwood has a happy Homecoming as they shut out Lincoln Prep, 48-0.
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
South Arkansas native makes big moves in film industry, films set to debut in October
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A filmmaker with South Arkansas ties is making big moves in the industry as October marks a busy month for some of his productions to hit movie screens. Alexander Jeffery is from El Dorado where he found a love for the arts at South Arkansas Arts...
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where three students from East Ouachita Middle School went to the hospital after eating “homemade candy” made from cereal and marijuana. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the...
Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately […]
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
Monroe Police release more information on fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run; suspect still on the run
UPDATE (10/05/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Monroe Police confirmed that the white SUV initially suspected in the fatal Desiard Street hit-and-run has been eliminated from the investigation. According to officers, their investigation revealed that a 2010 to 2013 black Toyota Tundra is the actually vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The truck has […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-3 car crash in Union Parish on Hwy. 15, first responders on scene
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— First Responders are currently on the scene of a crash involving 2-3 vehicles. We are receiving reports of stalled traffic. Please use caution while passing. This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest as the information becomes available.
