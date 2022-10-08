ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Searchlight

Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex

Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

