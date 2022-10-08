Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Lake Representative Looking To Create Volunteer Watch Program
A Lake Area state representative wants to establish a volunteer Lake Watch Program which would have residents keep an eye out for boating and other water safety concerns and report them to authorities. Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says it would be much like a Neighborhood Watch Program. And she’s scheduled...
KRMS Radio
New Housing Development For Osage Beach Approved
The way has essentially been cleared for a 268 unit housing development planned for Osage Beach that’s caused controversy that extends beyond city limits, in part because of its possible impacts on schools, and also for what it could mean to nearby roads and traffic. At the same time...
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
KRMS Radio
SBA Disaster Loans Open To Residents In Miller And Morgan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in 13 Missouri counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Sept. 27, 2022.
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
KRMS Radio
Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County
In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says...
myozarksonline.com
The City of Richland will host two popular events this Saturday
The City of Richland will host two popular events this Saturday. The Gearhead Bash car, tractor, and bike show will be taking place Saturday afternoon from two to six o’clock. City Clerk Susan Alexander explains. My Ozarks Online · Susa2. The Richland F-F-A Chapter will be putting on...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Democrat Busch Valentine blasts GOP opponent in Senate race as career politician
Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine blasted her Republican opponent as a career politician in a Jefferson City campaign stop Friday, a little more than a month before the midterm election. The post Democrat Busch Valentine blasts GOP opponent in Senate race as career politician appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
myozarksonline.com
Narcotics arrest in Laclede County
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
myozarksonline.com
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning. Desante White was last seen wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. The Sheriff’s Department describes him as a black male with long dreads. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an assault. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Desante White should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency at 573-774-6196. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the subject is only a person of interest and is wanted for questioning at this time.
KRMS Radio
Eldon Man Sentenced To Prisons For Attempted Funeral Home Shooting
A man convicted of attempting to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been handed a 34 year prison sentence. Miller County Prosecutor Benjamin Winfrey says Bradley Duncan was found guilty of First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was given the sentence on Wednesday by a jury in Moniteau County after a change of venue in his trial.
