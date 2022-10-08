Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
New Housing Development For Osage Beach Approved
The way has essentially been cleared for a 268 unit housing development planned for Osage Beach that’s caused controversy that extends beyond city limits, in part because of its possible impacts on schools, and also for what it could mean to nearby roads and traffic. At the same time...
KRMS Radio
Lake Representative Looking To Create Volunteer Watch Program
A Lake Area state representative wants to establish a volunteer Lake Watch Program which would have residents keep an eye out for boating and other water safety concerns and report them to authorities. Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas says it would be much like a Neighborhood Watch Program. And she’s scheduled...
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
KRMS Radio
Side By Side Crash Injures Man In Morgan County
A Saturday afternoon mishap in Morgan County involving a side-by-side vehicle seriously injured a Savannah Missouri man. The State Highway Patrol Report says Joshua L. Adkins was operating a 2018 Can-Am Maverick when he made a hard left turn and the vehicle rolled several times down an embankment. The address...
KRMS Radio
SBA Disaster Loans Open To Residents In Miller And Morgan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in 13 Missouri counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began Sept. 27, 2022.
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
KYTV
1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
kmmo.com
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
KRMS Radio
Gravois Mills Man Recovering After Benton County Wreck
A resident of Gravois Mills is recovering at University Hospital after being seriously injured in a head-on crash in Benton County early Sunday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 56 year old Andrew E. Chapman was driving westbound on Route C near Warsaw when his pickup crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head on with another pickup.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County
In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says...
myozarksonline.com
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
myozarksonline.com
Two Lebanon Men Airlifted To Springfield Hospital
Two Lebanon men suffered serious injuries after an accident at 8:15 last night on Highway Y.Y. near Pelican Drive in Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 29-year-old Kaleb W. Barber ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and a pole. Barber and a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Brindan K. Price, were both airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
New Lake Area Event! Rock Island Fall Festival Coming To Stover This Weekend
As communities in central Missouri work towards and hope for the development of the Rock Island Trail, which would follow the old Rock Island Rail Line, some are already pioneering the kinds of events that punctuate a traveler’s trip along the trail. The little town of Stover touches the...
