Related
kmaland.com
Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs
(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.
KRMS Radio
Ameren Gets Graded By Environmental Group
A national environmental advocacy group is giving Missouri’s largest utilities including Ameren poor grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” gives Ameren a 32-percent grade for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants.
KRMS Radio
State Revenue Continues To Rise
Missouri continues to see state revenue collections rise – both month-to-month and year-to-year. State Budget Director Dan Haug reports that net general revenue collections for September grew by 14.7 percent over September 2021, rising from 1-point-10 billion dollars last year to 1-point-2-6 billion this year. The report says net...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri state government has more than 7,500 vacancies. Parson pledges to keep raising pay.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s low-paid state workforce is in line for another pay bump, Republican Gov. Mike Parson says. After pushing to get raises inserted in the current state budget, Parson told reporters Wednesday that he will do so again in January when he outlines his proposed spending plan to the Legislature.
KRMS Radio
Despite Columbus Day Holiday Many Official Offices Remain Open
Monday is Columbus Day which is a federal holiday and Among the 12 official Missouri holidays. All court facilities in Missouri are closed and most state government agencies aside from essential services also get the day off. The Postal Service will not deliver mail, but banks can be open if...
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTV
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure
“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
showmeprogress.com
That’s the matter with Missouri
Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility
Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
KRMS Radio
Missouri In Top 10 List Of Most Impacted States By Natural Disasters
Coming on the heels of hurricanes Fiona and Ian, WalletHub.com has released its list of the states most impacted by Natural disasters…and Florida isn’t really near the top. As a matter of fact, the Sunshine State ranks 9th just one spot ahead of Missouri. The study took into...
