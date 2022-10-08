ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs

(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
Ameren Gets Graded By Environmental Group

A national environmental advocacy group is giving Missouri’s largest utilities including Ameren poor grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” gives Ameren a 32-percent grade for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants.
State Revenue Continues To Rise

Missouri continues to see state revenue collections rise – both month-to-month and year-to-year. State Budget Director Dan Haug reports that net general revenue collections for September grew by 14.7 percent over September 2021, rising from 1-point-10 billion dollars last year to 1-point-2-6 billion this year. The report says net...
Despite Columbus Day Holiday Many Official Offices Remain Open

Monday is Columbus Day which is a federal holiday and Among the 12 official Missouri holidays. All court facilities in Missouri are closed and most state government agencies aside from essential services also get the day off. The Postal Service will not deliver mail, but banks can be open if...
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
Missouri’s Largest Labor Organization Backs Marijuana Legalization Ballot Measure

“Amendment 3 will bring significant revenue to Missouri while allowing law enforcement to focus on fighting serious and violent crime.”. The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal,...
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- To raise or not to raise. Governor Mike Parson says there will be enough money in the next state budget to boost state worker pay. The governor says the state has to compete with the private sector and he hopes to give state workers a significant raise next time around. Parson says the last state worker pay raise might have been the largest in Missouri’s history -- about seven-point-five percent. The state has more than 50-thousand workers and thousands of openings. Missouri has the lowest or one of the lowest-paying state workforces in the country.
That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
Missouri Minute: Boone Health acquires Noble Health practice in Mexico; Heartland Coca-Cola plans Olathe facility

Gov. Mike Parson signed a $764 million income tax cut and a package of incentives for rural Missourians into law Wednesday. Both bills were passed by legislators during a special session that's now come to a close. In health care news, Columbia-based Boone Health has acquired the former Noble Health-owned hospital in Mexico that closed its doors and furloughed employees earlier this year. The facility is expected to open next week. And, steel producer Simcote has plans to build a $17 million processing facility in Sedalia. Keep scrolling to catch up on your Thursday business news.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO

