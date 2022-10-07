Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
sheenmagazine.com
Supporting ADHD Awareness Month From A BIPOC Perspective
October is ADHD Awareness Month. ADHD is known as Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Many people struggle with impulsive behavior that may result in not being able to sit still and to constantly be hyperactive. However, for those with ADHD, they have these challenges more persistently. With ADHD, these challenges impact your daily life, school, and work demands.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
Coping When a Loved One Dies by Suicide
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14, and adults ages 25 to 34. Feelings of anger, frustration, pain, guilt, and loneliness are all normal after experiencing the death of a loved one by suicide. Support groups, therapy, and seeking help from a number...
ADDitude
[Self-Test] Antisocial Personality Disorder
Antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), also called sociopathy or psychopathy, is characterized by disregard for and violation of the rights of others.1 People with ASPD often engage in unlawful behaviors and display a reckless disregard for the safety of themselves and others. They often exhibit irritable and aggressive behaviors, and they may get into physical fights or assault others. Deceitfulness and manipulation are central to this personality disorder – people with ASPD may charm others to get what they want, then show little remorse for hurting or mistreating them.
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
MedicalXpress
Borderline personality disorder stigma undermines patient care and efforts to reduce suicide
People with a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and their caregivers report experiencing discrimination and stigma when presenting to health services following self-harm or a suicide attempt, leading to inadequate treatment and care for suicide prevention, say authors of a new large-scale review. Researchers at Flinders University are calling for...
Can Taking Vitamin D Help Reduce Anxiety?
Everyone has been anxious at some point, but some of us experience anxiety more frequently. Anxiety is a normal human feeling that can alert us to danger and make us more aware of our surroundings, according to the American Psychiatric Association. However, an estimated 30% of the adult population is believed to experience an anxiety disorder during their lifespan, thus making anxiety disorders one of the most common mental health conditions. There are several types of anxiety disorders, which include phobias, social anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Signs of Anxiety and Depression
Anxiety and depression are becoming increasingly common across the globe. Most people are aware of the various symptoms of anxiety and depression such as feeling deeply sad, lack of interest, appetite changes, excessive tiredness, sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience, but rarely talk about.
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone
Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, said she had days during the coronavirus pandemic when it was a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety, Depression, and Strokes in the COVID Aftermath
Long COVID affects approximately 10-20 percent of COVID patients. As of July 2021, Long COVID can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fatigue, brain fog, breathlessness, and psychological distress are the most commonly reported post-COVID complaints. The pandemic has changed the world in various ways....
ADDitude
Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis
Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
