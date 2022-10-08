ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigertv.tv

Geauxing-Mad: LSU Basketball Teams host a special outdoor basketball event

The men's and women's basketball team put on a joint basketball event Friday. The teams rode in on Mardi Gras floats down North Stadium Drive, where they were then introduced. The events included junior dunk contest for little Tiger fans, a half-court shot by a student for the chance to win $10,000, courtesy of Hancock Whitney, a three-point contest and a special performance from well-known rapper and LSU WBB freshman Flau'Jae Johnson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Tennessee's target: LSU's offensive line

The LSU Tigers faced off against the Tennessee Volunteers this afternoon in Death Valley, the Tigers lost 40-13. One major hit that the Tigers took today was missing two of their key components on their offensive line. Freshman offensive tackle Will Campbell did not play this game due to an unknown illness. Garrett Dellinger went down during the first half with a knee injury.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

True Freshmen are stepping into big roles this season

As LSU continues to find their groove halfway through the season, some starting freshmen have made their positions known. LSU has been looking to fill roles on both offense and defense to find that winning chemistry. And even on a team of highly skilled veterans...freshmen have been vital to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy