ScienceAlert

Experiment Reveals What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain

Human history has unfolded largely in bucolic settings, with sprawling savannas and forested river valleys hosting our ancestors for millions of years. By comparison, cities represent a radical new kind of habitat, one that despite its many perks often strains our mental health. Research has linked urban environments with increased risk for anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, including schizophrenia. Fortunately, research also hints at a solution: Visiting wilderness, even briefly, is associated with an array of mental and physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety and depression, improved mood, better focus, better sleep, better memory, and faster healing. Numerous...
MENTAL HEALTH
mommyevolution.com

Beds Are For Jumping and Other Everyday Sensory Activities

Beds are for jumping in our house! Chalk it up as just one more of my own rules that I now break on a daily basis in an effort to provide a sensory enriched environment for my son to sneak in everyday sensory activities. Since discovering my son’s sensory differences...
KIDS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health

Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#Teenagers#Social Interactions#Medical Education#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Berkeley
ADDitude

Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains

Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ars Technica

Music on the brain: Listening can influence our brain’s activity

People have long tried to use music as a tool to improve their abilities. Soldiers chanted songs when marching into battle, sailors sang songs on long voyages, and cloth makers sang when weaving. But do we have any evidence that music makes a difference for any of our activities?. We’ve...
MUSIC
storyboardmemphis.org

When it comes to parenting trends, who’s right and who’s wrong?

From bookstore shelves to TikTok, tips and tricks for parents are everywhere we look. Which is great, because children don’t come with instructions, and it’s completely normal for us as parents to feel uncertain and to question our parenting skills. The desire to share parenting experiences and advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

8 Family Values All Parents Should Incorporate, According to Child Development Experts

“Family values” can be a loaded term – but, political associations aside, they’re also an important bedrock of parenting. Whether they’re explicitly stated or not, every family has its own set of beliefs and ideals. Those who make an effort to define and live out the family values they want to shape their home’s culture are investing in their family’s happiness and their kids’ future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

Science Reveals: How Does a Breakup Impact Your Sense of Control?

The research examined how people’s feelings of control changed following separation, divorce, or the death of a spouse. According to a recent investigation of individuals who experienced various kinds of relationship loss, these events were associated with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control after the loss. Eva Asselmann of HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, recently published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

