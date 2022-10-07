Read full article on original website
Experiment Reveals What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Human history has unfolded largely in bucolic settings, with sprawling savannas and forested river valleys hosting our ancestors for millions of years. By comparison, cities represent a radical new kind of habitat, one that despite its many perks often strains our mental health. Research has linked urban environments with increased risk for anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, including schizophrenia. Fortunately, research also hints at a solution: Visiting wilderness, even briefly, is associated with an array of mental and physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety and depression, improved mood, better focus, better sleep, better memory, and faster healing. Numerous...
CNBC
Want to raise strong, resilient kids? Create 'nurturing routines,' says parenting expert—here’s how
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
KIDS・
mommyevolution.com
Beds Are For Jumping and Other Everyday Sensory Activities
Beds are for jumping in our house! Chalk it up as just one more of my own rules that I now break on a daily basis in an effort to provide a sensory enriched environment for my son to sneak in everyday sensory activities. Since discovering my son’s sensory differences...
KIDS・
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
‘It’s time to focus’: WHO calls for action on worker mental health
Geneva — Amid a culture in which “mental health and work are integrally intertwined,” the World Health Organization has developed guidelines for addressing worker mental health. WHO and the International Labor Organization estimate that depression and anxiety prompt the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays a year...
ADDitude
Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains
Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
Ars Technica
Music on the brain: Listening can influence our brain’s activity
People have long tried to use music as a tool to improve their abilities. Soldiers chanted songs when marching into battle, sailors sang songs on long voyages, and cloth makers sang when weaving. But do we have any evidence that music makes a difference for any of our activities?. We’ve...
storyboardmemphis.org
When it comes to parenting trends, who’s right and who’s wrong?
From bookstore shelves to TikTok, tips and tricks for parents are everywhere we look. Which is great, because children don’t come with instructions, and it’s completely normal for us as parents to feel uncertain and to question our parenting skills. The desire to share parenting experiences and advice...
8 Family Values All Parents Should Incorporate, According to Child Development Experts
“Family values” can be a loaded term – but, political associations aside, they’re also an important bedrock of parenting. Whether they’re explicitly stated or not, every family has its own set of beliefs and ideals. Those who make an effort to define and live out the family values they want to shape their home’s culture are investing in their family’s happiness and their kids’ future.
matadornetwork.com
Why You See so Many Babies In Denmark Sleeping Outside and Alone in Strollers
Parenting styles are different in different countries. And in Denmark and other Scandinavian countries, one of those differences is that parents leave their babies in a stroller alone to nap in backyards, parks, and outside of restaurants and shops. The practice has led to a wide range of reactions from...
scitechdaily.com
Science Reveals: How Does a Breakup Impact Your Sense of Control?
The research examined how people’s feelings of control changed following separation, divorce, or the death of a spouse. According to a recent investigation of individuals who experienced various kinds of relationship loss, these events were associated with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control after the loss. Eva Asselmann of HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany, recently published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE.
PsyPost
Machiavellianism is associated with bullshitting, according to new psychology research
People high in Machiavellianism are more likely to engage in bullshitting, or distorting the truth to achieve their own ends, according to new research published in the British Journal of Social Psychology. The study also indicates that a facet of Machiavellianism is linked to a reduced receptivity to bullshit. The...
