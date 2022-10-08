Teresa M. Myers, 69, of Waukon died Friday, October 7, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allamakee County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Waukon. A scripture service will then follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Fr. John Moser, also at the pavilion. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Allamakee Dollars for Scholars, the Allamakee County Fair Board, or to an organization chosen later at the family’s discretion.

