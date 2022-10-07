ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

zycrypto.com

Flasko (FLSK) Launches Investment Launchpad for High-End Wines and Spirits

The luxury wines, whiskeys, and champagnes industry account for one of the world’s most lucrative sectors in recent decades, with unprecedented growth and increasing asset values. That said, investing in them could help fortify flagging cryptocurrency portfolios everywhere. Investing in rare wines and spirits is a fantastic option to...
techaiapp.com

Creating Hope In A Business Owner’s Life With Bitcoin Adoption

This is an opinion editorial by Holly Young, Ph.D., an active builder in the Portuguese Bitcoin community. Like many women in Bitcoin, I was first introduced to it by my partner. He had been a banker, and spoke eloquently and knowledgeably about money. When he first told me about it in 2016 the thing that shocked me the most was how ignorant about money I was back then. He asked me if I knew what the gold standard was — to my embarrassment, I had only the vaguest of ideas.
NEWSBTC

The Benefits of Cryptocurrency Network Marketing: A Smart Way to Make Money

Cryptocurrency network marketing is a process of referral marketing where an individual is rewarded for bringing new customers to a business. This type of marketing has been around for many years, but it has only recently been adapted to the cryptocurrency industry. There are many benefits to cryptocurrency network marketing,...
coingeek.com

The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai

Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
Business Insider

I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.

Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
HackerNoon

What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?

Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
thediwire.com

Former Merrill Lynch Advisor Launches Independent Practice through LPL

LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that financial advisor Alexander Guiliano launched a New Jersey-based independent practice, Resonate Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. LPL Strategic Wealth Services is a “wirehouse breakaway solution” for advisors seeking autonomy. Guiliano is joined by Debbie Appaluccio...
PERSONAL FINANCE

