Riverside, CA

High School Football PRO

Moreno Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
High School Football PRO

Redlands, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cajon High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rubidoux High School football team will have a game with Martin Luther King High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Students collect data on trees that make up Riverside City College's urban forest

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Armed with an app, a hammer and a tape measure, students at Riverside City College spent Thursday afternoon measuring trees across campus. The RCC Urban Forest Inventory project is part of a micro grant the college received from the California Clean Air Coalition. The goal is to identify, measure and tag as many campus trees as possible.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
LOMA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
4newsplus.com

Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th

The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge

Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

