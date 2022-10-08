Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside City College women’s volleyball loses second match in a row against Mt. SAC
The Riverside City College volleyball team loses its second match in a row after being outplayed by Mt. San Antonio College. Even though the Tigers made it close in every set, they were still defeated 3-0. The preparation for the battle began at practice where the Tigers had to work...
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
Temecula, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Temecula. The Murrieta Mesa High School football team will have a game with Temecula Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Corona High School football team will have a game with Great Oak High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Moreno Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redlands, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cajon High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
scorebooklive.com
Look: No. 2 Mater Dei upsets No. 1 St. John Bosco in Southern California football showdown
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Before about 10,000 fans at the Santa Ana Bowl, No. 2 Mater Dei defeated No. 1 St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday night. The teams had entered the matchup undefeated after their first six games of the 2022 season. In a highly-anticipated battle between the...
Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rubidoux High School football team will have a game with Martin Luther King High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
spectrumnews1.com
Students collect data on trees that make up Riverside City College's urban forest
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Armed with an app, a hammer and a tape measure, students at Riverside City College spent Thursday afternoon measuring trees across campus. The RCC Urban Forest Inventory project is part of a micro grant the college received from the California Clean Air Coalition. The goal is to identify, measure and tag as many campus trees as possible.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across in Eastern San Diego County
JULIAN, Calif. — People in Eastern San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake approximately 14 miles east of Julian at 3:45 p.m. This is a developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
Blowing dust advisory issued for San Diego County deserts
A blowing dust advisory was issued Thursday night for San Diego County deserts and Coachella Valley.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
4newsplus.com
Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th
The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge
Along with Congressmember Dr. Raul Ruiz and Congressmember Mike Levin, Cathedral City officials dedicated the bridge on Cathedral Canyon Drive to Ofelia Bringas. Bringas was a youth counselor who devoted her entire career to bringing available resources to those in need. Bringas was a pillar for the whole of the Coachella Valley, but she has a The post A bridge in Cathedral City is now the Ofelia Bringas Memorial Bridge appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0