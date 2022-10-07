Read full article on original website
See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking
Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
Maya sacrifice victims found with mysterious blue string in their teeth
An investigation into the dental plaque on Maya sacrifice victims in 'Midnight Terror Cave' in Belize has revealed mysterious blue fibers that might have been tied to the victims' demise.
Why A Property Worth Millions Was Returned To The Tongva Tribe
And what it says about the 'Land Back' movement. “This is our one home. There is no other homeland or mother country. That means everything to us.”
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
Rapper Blasts Crowd with Weed Smoke Instead of Fog Machine
The crowd at Kushstock did exactly what they wanted to do -- get super stoned -- because one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke that got blasted into the audience!!!. Rapper Chucky Chuck gave his fans an experience they'll never forget, though the memory...
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept
Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
Man celebrates birthday by handing out 500 bags of food to homeless in Skid Row
"Not everyone's life is the same and if they're in the position to help others, they definitely should so," he said.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
WATCH: Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup
Watch the video here.
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
After Iraq War horrors, this veteran can’t secure VA housing in Los Angeles
Josh Petitt lived through the nightmare of the Iraq War, working alongside Chris Kyle (of American Sniper fame) and surviving bomb blasts, ambushes, and bloody battles. After enduring what most people could never imagine, the Purple Heart recipient came home to Los Angeles . Tragically, his struggles have since continued on the home front 18 years later.
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
