Riverside, CA

TODAY.com

See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking

Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
TMZ.com

Rapper Blasts Crowd with Weed Smoke Instead of Fog Machine

The crowd at Kushstock did exactly what they wanted to do -- get super stoned -- because one of the acts swapped out a simple fog machine for weed smoke that got blasted into the audience!!!. Rapper Chucky Chuck gave his fans an experience they'll never forget, though the memory...
ADELANTO, CA
californiafamilytravel.com

4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River

Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Cheech Marin
Supermarket News

Take a look inside Bristol Farms’ new food hall concept

Bristol Farms — long loved by Southern California foodies for its specialty groceries and innovative approach to merchandising — has opened a new store that features “an elevated experience with an open, warm and modern environment” — and with a decidedly foodservice twist. It’s the Bristol Farms Newfound Market in the Irvine Spectrum Center, a popular entertainment and shopping destination in Irvine, California.
IRVINE, CA
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Rcc#Riverside City College
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
nypressnews.com

Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California

From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

After Iraq War horrors, this veteran can’t secure VA housing in Los Angeles

Josh Petitt lived through the nightmare of the Iraq War, working alongside Chris Kyle (of American Sniper fame) and surviving bomb blasts, ambushes, and bloody battles. After enduring what most people could never imagine, the Purple Heart recipient came home to Los Angeles . Tragically, his struggles have since continued on the home front 18 years later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

