Read full article on original website
Related
severnaparkvoice.com
Bruins Trounce Mustangs
Broadneck’s football team beat Meade 38-6 on September 23. Camrin Catterton was 12-16 for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Harris caught two touchdowns of 28 and 30 yards and Machi Evans caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Ian Mauldin had 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced seven turnovers.
Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
hubison.com
Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets
WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Friday night lights: Previewing Dunbar vs. Roosevelt
Roosevelt High School and Dunbar High School faced off in a major matchup of high school powers in D.C.! FOX 5's Chad Ricardo was there on Friday night to get a preview.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
Undefeated teams will battle Saturday in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line in Prince George’s County on Saturday. Two of DC News Now’s top 10 teams – No. 8 Wise and No. 9 Flowers, will face off at Wise at 2 p.m. “It is going to be the biggest game […]
themunchonline.com
The Terrace at Hillcrest
A welcoming community that takes great pride in their surroundings. One quiet street away from the Bladensburg shopping center and many of the best restaurants in the neighborhood. The Terrace at Hillcrest offers the feeling of belonging- at the ultimate setting. Location. 4109 51st St., Bladensburg, MD. Address approximated. Rent.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum
Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
Fairfax Times
The Manhattans back at The Birchmere
Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting reported at Morgan State homecoming game
BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting has been reported at the Morgan State University homecoming game. It is unknown if any students are injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend
Rock The Park DC WKNDR is now in its second year and features a list of national and local talent, including Kenny Dope and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The post Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themunchonline.com
642 Kennebec Ave.
A spacious two bedroom, one and one half bath condo townhouse located in the northern section of Takoma Park just off Sligo Creek Parkway. - Enter house off of a covered porch into the living room (16x13) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located behind the living room also has wood flooring. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas cook top, wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal; and now features new flooring. Half bath located just to the left of the entrance of the house. Stairs in living room lead to the second floor. Master bedroom (16x13) is located at the front of the house and has hardwood flooring. Second bedroom (13x12) also has hardwood floors. Full bath located in the hall. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (16x13), carpeted bedroom (13x12) and laundry room.
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
thedcpost.com
Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them
Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom | Spotted in Potomac, Maryland
New phantom in Potomac, I saw tons of cool cars today. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Comments / 0