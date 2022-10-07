ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions

According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
NESN

How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deadline

John Oliver Calls Out NFL After Tagovailoa’s Concussions: “This Sport Maybe Shouldn’t Exist”

John Oliver called out the National Football League (NFL) during Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max. The theme of the night was crime reporting and the comedian took a swipe at Monday Night Football following multiple concussions from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “There is already primetime programming where people kill themselves for our entertainment, it’s called Monday Night Football,” he joked. “Happy concussion season football fans! It sure feels like this sport maybe shouldn’t exist.” Oliver’s dig comes as the NFL alongside the NFL Players Association completed their review of the concussion protocol following Tagovailoa’s injuries...
The Spun

Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday

CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
Daily Mail

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
BBC

NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union

The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)

The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.
