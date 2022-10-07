Read full article on original website
Why places like Arrowhead Stadium might be less likely to produce concussions
According to a new study investigating field type and concussions, synthetic turf creates a greater deceleration impact than natural grass. Turf has been hated on for years by NFL players. It creates more opportunities for injury: Turf burn, turf toe, and other lower-body injuries. Not to mention the pellets used in turf are thought to be not exactly the healthiest thing. Now, there’s even more reason to hate it… It might be one of the many factors that contribute to a player suffering a concussion.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation concludes, NFL and NFLPA release findings
The NFL and NFLPA released its findings on Tua Tagovailoa, saying protocol was followed properly but changes to the protocol were still necessary.
John Oliver Calls Out NFL After Tagovailoa’s Concussions: “This Sport Maybe Shouldn’t Exist”
John Oliver called out the National Football League (NFL) during Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max. The theme of the night was crime reporting and the comedian took a swipe at Monday Night Football following multiple concussions from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “There is already primetime programming where people kill themselves for our entertainment, it’s called Monday Night Football,” he joked. “Happy concussion season football fans! It sure feels like this sport maybe shouldn’t exist.” Oliver’s dig comes as the NFL alongside the NFL Players Association completed their review of the concussion protocol following Tagovailoa’s injuries...
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
Atlanta Falcons to trade LB Deion Jones to Cleveland Browns
The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade linebacker Deion Jones and a draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for another draft pick.
College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday
Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
Tua Tagovailoa would have been sidelined if new NFL concussion policy was in place
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have been ruled out of the Sept. 25 game against the Bills if a new policy announced by the NFL and NFLPA on Saturday had been in place. In that game, Tagovailoa hit his head, stumbled and reached for his head late in the second...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
NFL and NFLPA Agree to Modifications to Concussion Protocol
The NFL will immediately implement new concussion protocols.
BBC
NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union
The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
Sporting News
Why Kyler Murray spiked the ball on third down ahead of missed FG kick in Cardinals' loss to Eagles
When Kyler Murray carved through the Eagles' defense on a second-and-10 play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as if the Cardinals quarterback had run a first down. With his team trailing by three points and out of timeouts, Murray got the offense up to...
NFL
NFL-NFLPA joint statement on investigation into handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players Association:. The parties have completed their joint review of the application of the NFL's Concussion Protocol following the injury to Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their game on September 25, 2022. Background and Context...
The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History
Coach and quarterback on how the Giants upended the Packers and claimed their spot as the NFL’s biggest early-season surprise.
NFL
NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)
The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.
