ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Lakers vs. Warriors: Live stream, channel, how to watch NBA preseason

The Warriors and Lakers will both continue preseason play as they meet for a Sunday matchup ahead of the regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in the preseason, with losses to Minnesota, Phoenix and Sacramento. The Warriors are 2-0 in the preseason, both wins against the Wizards, with both games being played in Japan as part of the league’s Japan games. Golden State is also dealing with the Draymond Green controversy after he struck Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Former NBA Player Greg Oden Is Still Haunted by His Many Serious Injuries

It's time to get'cha head in the game, because the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner! Of course, with a new season comes new players; from Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic to Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, there's no doubt the rookie competition could lead to fans witnessing the rise of a once-in-a-generation talent.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Rui Hachimura
Sporting News

Ranking 30 best NBA players: Where do Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid land on list ahead of 2022-23 season?

The 2022-23 NBA season is kicking off soon, and that means we're back with an updated edition of our player rankings. The last time we listed our top 30 players was ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with a blend of analysis from 11 writers and editors. This time around, you can direct all complaints to yours truly. This will be a solo effort.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Hawks#Nba Japan Games#The Washington Wizards#Half Japanese#The Washington Post#American
ESPN

Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Wizards' preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night. The Wizards announced Beal's status Sunday. Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Timberwolves won’t win 2023 NBA championship

After years of mediocrity, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-in for the NBA championship this season. Fresh off of their playoff appearance in 2022, the team made a blockbuster trade, acquiring former DPOY Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. It was a move that clearly signaled one thing: the ‘Wolves are going for it this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Preview: Wizards face Hornets in third preseason tune-up

After a long trip to Japan where the Wizards battled the Warriors in two preseason games, the Wizards are back stateside and are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their third preseason game. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert plus Towns plus Edwards could equal start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Place
Asia
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Japan
Place
Mexico City

Comments / 0

Community Policy