The Warriors and Lakers will both continue preseason play as they meet for a Sunday matchup ahead of the regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in the preseason, with losses to Minnesota, Phoenix and Sacramento. The Warriors are 2-0 in the preseason, both wins against the Wizards, with both games being played in Japan as part of the league’s Japan games. Golden State is also dealing with the Draymond Green controversy after he struck Jordan Poole during a recent practice.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO