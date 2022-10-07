Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
Lakers vs. Warriors: Live stream, channel, how to watch NBA preseason
The Warriors and Lakers will both continue preseason play as they meet for a Sunday matchup ahead of the regular season. The Lakers are 0-3 in the preseason, with losses to Minnesota, Phoenix and Sacramento. The Warriors are 2-0 in the preseason, both wins against the Wizards, with both games being played in Japan as part of the league’s Japan games. Golden State is also dealing with the Draymond Green controversy after he struck Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Former NBA Player Greg Oden Is Still Haunted by His Many Serious Injuries
It's time to get'cha head in the game, because the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner! Of course, with a new season comes new players; from Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic to Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, there's no doubt the rookie competition could lead to fans witnessing the rise of a once-in-a-generation talent.
Sporting News
Ranking 30 best NBA players: Where do Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid land on list ahead of 2022-23 season?
The 2022-23 NBA season is kicking off soon, and that means we're back with an updated edition of our player rankings. The last time we listed our top 30 players was ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with a blend of analysis from 11 writers and editors. This time around, you can direct all complaints to yours truly. This will be a solo effort.
NBA Rumor: Dallas Mavs 'Considering Making an Offer' to Facundo Campazzo
Coach Jason Kidd moving Spencer Dinwiddie to the bench could be an admission that Frank Ntilikina and Josh Green won't be able to take over as the Dallas Mavericks' third ball-handler. Because of this, Mavs' rumored interest in NBA free agent Facundo Campazzo makes sense.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal enters COVID-19 protocols, to miss Monday's preseason game vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards announced Sunday morning that All-Star guard Bradley Beal will miss Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets after being placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Beal will rejoin the team once he clears the league's current protocols. The NBA released updated health and safety...
ESPN
2022-23 NBA betting preview: The case for the Lakers under 44.5 wins
The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets before the season tips off. Sports Betting Insider...
ESPN
Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss the Wizards' preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night. The Wizards announced Beal's status Sunday. Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared...
2 reasons Timberwolves won’t win 2023 NBA championship
After years of mediocrity, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going all-in for the NBA championship this season. Fresh off of their playoff appearance in 2022, the team made a blockbuster trade, acquiring former DPOY Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. It was a move that clearly signaled one thing: the ‘Wolves are going for it this season.
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Hornets in third preseason tune-up
After a long trip to Japan where the Wizards battled the Warriors in two preseason games, the Wizards are back stateside and are headed to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in their third preseason game. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7 p.m. ET. TV: NBC Sports Washington. RADIO:...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert plus Towns plus Edwards could equal start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game
Karl-Anthony Towns will play in Sunday night's preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.
