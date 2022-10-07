Read full article on original website
Related
umassathletics.com
Women’s Swimming And Diving Wins Colgate Invitational, Men Take Second
HAMILTON, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts swimming and diving team wrapped up competition at the Colgate Invitational at the Lineberry Natatorium on Saturday afternoon. The Minutewomen claimed the team scoring title with a score of 913 while the Minutemen took second with 949. Two In A Row At...
umassathletics.com
#13 Massachusetts Hockey Rallies For 2-2 Tie At AIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.– No. 13 University of Massachusetts hockey fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 tie in the team's season opener against AIC at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night. The Minutemen begin the year at 0-0-1, while the Yellow Jackets sit at 0-1-2. "I wish we would've come out and played like we did in the last 10 minutes," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "We finally found some desperation. We didn't get pucks to the net for the first 50 minutes. We're working on habits and details, again, a lot of new players. It takes time. I have a lot of respect for AIC, they're really well coached and I like playing them because it's a good honest game."
Comments / 0