SPRINGFIELD, Mass.– No. 13 University of Massachusetts hockey fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 tie in the team's season opener against AIC at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night. The Minutemen begin the year at 0-0-1, while the Yellow Jackets sit at 0-1-2. "I wish we would've come out and played like we did in the last 10 minutes," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "We finally found some desperation. We didn't get pucks to the net for the first 50 minutes. We're working on habits and details, again, a lot of new players. It takes time. I have a lot of respect for AIC, they're really well coached and I like playing them because it's a good honest game."

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO