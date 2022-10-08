Read full article on original website
3 reasons Philadelphia Phillies pose a real threat to the Atlanta Braves
ST. LOUIS — After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals out of the Wild Card round, the Philadelphia Phillies now turn to a matchup with the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of familiarity with each other, with the Braves...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Cardinals Torch Paul Goldschmidt And Nolan Arenado on Twitter
Cardinals fans are furious with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado after playoff flop.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
NBC Philadelphia
J.T. Realmuto: ‘I Can Promise You, Nobody's Excited to Play the Phillies Right Now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series
Joel Embiid is happy for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager
After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
WXIA 11 Alive
Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch
ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
The Phillies Have Made A Decision On Their Manager
The Phillies have made an official decision on their manager situation. Following Philadelphia's Wild Card series win over St. Louis, the Phillies have removed the interim tag from their manager Rob Thomson. Thomson is reportedly signing a two-year contract with the Phillies franchise. "Phillies are formally removing the interim tag...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
Cape Gazette
PHILLIES GAME TIME UPDATE ON WGMD
Saturday night’s Phillies v Cardinals playoff game begins with the pre-game show at 8pm. The first pitch is 8:30pm. Hear all the action on WGMD 92.7 FM.
Phillies Make MLB Postseason History With Stunning Ninth Inning
Philadelphia came away with an unbelievable win over the Cardinals to open their wild-card round series.
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
The Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and Philadelphia beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 in the opening game of their National League wild-card series
MLB
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. Local fans have a lot to celebrate. Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win. Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011. Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
