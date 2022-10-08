ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

4 killed in weekend shootings in Nashville

A deadly weekend in Music City after four people were killed in three separate shootings. A deadly weekend in Music City after four people were killed in three separate shootings. Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk. Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk. Cyberattacks reported at U.S. airports. Some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Brothers killed during shooting at Nashville park

Two brothers are dead following a shooting at a park in North Nashville. Two brothers are dead following a shooting at a park in North Nashville. Some of the nation's largest airports have been targeted for cyberattacks by an attacker within the Russian Federation. 2 arrested after selling drugs laced...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a special event this month that’s working to provide community, connection, healing and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experience in Middle Tennessee. Co-founders Josh Easler and Angelynn Edwards joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

First responders battle blaze at Brentwood home

Crews from Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department teamed up to fight a Sunday structure fire in Brentwood. Crews from Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department teamed up to fight a Sunday structure fire in Brentwood. 4 killed in weekend shootings in Nashville. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN

Shower Up Nashville headed to Florida

Vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Clarksville. A portion of Peachers Mill Road was shut down early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 9, 2022. October 9, 2022 Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular. Grand Ole Opry...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Rollover crash leaves two seriously injured in Smith County

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Smith County. Rollover crash leaves two seriously injured in Smith …. Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Smith County. Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk. Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk. Cyberattacks reported at...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Busy air travel warning

Nashville International Airport expects record crowds amid fall break. Nashville International Airport expects record crowds amid fall break. Grand Ole Opry pays tribute to country music legend …. Just days after Loretta Lynn passed away at her Tennessee ranch, some of country music’s biggest stars gathered at the Grand Ole...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
WKRN

Nashville volunteers bringing showers to those in need in Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road to recovery in Florida will take lots of time, money, and help from volunteers, many of whom are coming from Tennessee. That includes members of an organization called Shower Up Nashville, which typically doesn’t respond to natural disasters, until now. Shower Up...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man killed in Antioch shooting

For the first time in three years, the Nashville Oktoberfest returned to Germantown in its full glory, with hundreds of people showing up for the festivities. Nashville man killed in shooting on Cockrill Street. An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Watch to win tickets to see the Immersive King Tut exhibit

Watch News 2 at 11 a.m. every week day this week for a chance at winning a pair of tickets to see the exciting exhibit, Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse Art Space. Step inside the sifting sands of history and surround yourself in a legend that is 3,300 years in the making. 100 years ago, the Boy King’s tomb was discovered near Luxor. Celebrate the centenary of Howard Carter’s momentous discovery by venturing into the Valley of the Kings with Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse ArtSpace.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Columbia#Wkdz Radio
WKRN

Vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Clarksville

A portion of Peachers Mill Road was shut down early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene. Vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Clarksville. A portion of Peachers Mill Road was shut down early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a telephone...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy