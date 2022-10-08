Watch News 2 at 11 a.m. every week day this week for a chance at winning a pair of tickets to see the exciting exhibit, Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse Art Space. Step inside the sifting sands of history and surround yourself in a legend that is 3,300 years in the making. 100 years ago, the Boy King’s tomb was discovered near Luxor. Celebrate the centenary of Howard Carter’s momentous discovery by venturing into the Valley of the Kings with Immersive King Tut at Lighthouse ArtSpace.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO