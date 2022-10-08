Read full article on original website
4 killed in weekend shootings in Nashville
A deadly weekend in Music City after four people were killed in three separate shootings.
Brothers killed during shooting at Nashville park
Two brothers are dead following a shooting at a park in North Nashville.
Newsmaker: Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There's a special event this month that's working to provide community, connection, healing and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experience in Middle Tennessee. Co-founders Josh Easler and Angelynn Edwards joined News 2's Nickelle Smith on News 2 at...
First responders battle blaze at Brentwood home
Crews from Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department teamed up to fight a Sunday structure fire in Brentwood.
Shower Up Nashville headed to Florida
Vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Clarksville. A portion of Peachers Mill Road was shut down early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene.
Man beaten with metal pipe underneath downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge dies days after attack
The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later.
Rollover crash leaves two seriously injured in Smith County
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Smith County.
Busy air travel warning
Nashville International Airport expects record crowds amid fall break.
Nashville volunteers bringing showers to those in need in Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The road to recovery in Florida will take lots of time, money, and help from volunteers, many of whom are coming from Tennessee. That includes members of an organization called Shower Up Nashville, which typically doesn't respond to natural disasters, until now.
Cumberland County corrections officer killed in crash in Fentress County
A corrections officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash late Saturday night.
Man killed in Antioch shooting
An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Cockrill Street
Vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Clarksville
A portion of Peachers Mill Road was shut down early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a telephone pole and fled the scene.
