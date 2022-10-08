The incredible Grand Designs folly near Aylesbury said to be haunted by King Charles I executioner

Read full article on original website
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
Scottish nationalist who helped to steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey dies aged 97 after rising to infamy for his part in the 1950 Christmas Day raid
A Scottish nationalist who rose to fame after helping to steal the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey has died aged 97. Ian Hamilton helped to swipe the treasured symbol of monarchy from underneath King Edward I's Coronation Chair on Christmas Day in 1950. Until then, the stone had been...
King Charles abandons plans to attend Cop27 ‘following Liz Truss’s advice’
Prime minister reportedly raised objections to him going during personal audience at Buckingham Palace
msn.com
The bizarre burial requests of Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria was one of the most influential monarchs in British history. So much so that the long period she ruled was named the Victorian era. During this time, it was common to attach much greater significance to burials when someone died. Life expectancy was much shorter, and death was a part of everyday life. Attaching more ritual and meaning to the manner of burial helped to deal with this difficult reality.
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
BBC
Thames Water billed London pensioner for 1m cups of tea
A bedridden 98-year-old woman was sent a water bill which said she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in six months. Estelle Mendoza's monthly Thames Water charge increased from £33 to £215 after the supplier suggested she had used 255 megalitres of water. Her...
Photographer uses AI to imagine how dead famous people would look today
Using AI technology and photo editing software, Turkish photographer imagines what celebrities would look like today
pawtracks.com
Want to see the cutest owls ever? Check out these 3 dancing
We’ve all seen hilarious video clips of dogs busting a move and “dancing” out of excitement, but have you ever seen a trio of owls get taken by the rhythm of the music? Well, you still won’t with this video clip because one of these owls just does not care, but its two little buddies do their best to bust a move.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Non-monogamous Carol Vorderman's 'special friends' include astronaut who rang her from space
Carol Vorderman has revealed that she has multiple relationships - and said that one of her 'special friends' is an astronaut who rang her from space. The English born Welsh media personality, who will be 62 on Christmas Eve, told ITV This Morning that she has never felt so free.
BBC
Discovery of long-lost family leaves Norfolk man 'overwhelmed'
An 81-year-old man who recently met his long-lost sister for the first time has urged people searching for relatives to "keep going". Last month, John Ellis travelled from North Walsham, Norfolk, to Las Vegas to meet his sister, Shirley Jones. Mr Ellis, who grew up in children's home, discovered he...
These are 7 of the sunniest places to live in the UK
Want to maximize your chances of seeing the best weather? These are the places you could move to around the UK...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Spooky wreaths are the latest Halloween must-have
A wreath on your door at Christmas time is a long tradition but recently fans of the spooky season have been creating Halloween wreaths too. Beyond autumnal colours and plants, these wreaths have little witch hats and pumpkins to add some ghoulish delight. DIY wreath wreaths can be a cheap...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Elevate your Halloween decorations with these steals for under £10 at Asda
Halloween has gone beyond just a pumpkin on the doorstep and fake bats in the windows. Decorations for this holiday are almost as intense as those for Christmas with bedding and cushions covered in pumpkins and moons all for sale. Supermarket Asda has launched a massive range of Halloween decorations...
Daughter of man who saved Flying Scotsman from the scrapheap to visit UK
The daughter of the man who saved the record-breaking Flying Scotsman from being cut up for scrap is to make a pilgrimage to the UK from her home in Portugal, to ride behind the world’s most famous steam locomotive.The 97-tonne locomotive, owned by the National Railway Museum in York, will be hauling trains on the Swanage Railway in Dorset later this month.Penny Pegler will be visiting the railway on Saturday October 22, to ride behind the steam locomotive that her late father, Alan Pegler, purchased from British Railways in 1963 for £3,000 with the political support of then-prime minister Harold...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The hunt is on for the UK’s scariest stories – do you have one?
A cat who suddenly started hissing at a mysterious object and unexplained knocking on a door are two of the submissions in the search for the nation's scariest stories. Greetings card marketplace thortful is asking people to reveal their spooky tales. With the Halloween season upon us, putting together your...
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
Negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it. (Oooh, stunning!)
18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
