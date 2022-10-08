AG Ferguson: Half-billion dollars to fight opioid epidemic will start flowing December 1

Read full article on original website
The 2022 Student Mock Election is now open for all Washington K-12 students
OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. From now until the November 8, 2022 General Election, the Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational initiative that teaches K-12 students how elections work and how to become informed voters.
Flags at half-staff: National Fallen Firefighters
Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at...
Jobs: WSDOT Receptionist/Mailroom Clerk (OA3)
$35,620 - $47,048 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a customer service professional to serve as our Northwest Region (NWR) Headquarters Receptionist/Mail Clerk in Shoreline, a few minutes north of Seattle. As the Receptionist and Mailroom Clerk, we strive to deliver excellent customer service...
