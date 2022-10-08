Read full article on original website
westsideseattle.com
Possible attempted car jacking at Don Armeni leads to shots fired, chase and arrest
A possible attempted car jacking of a truck at Don Armeni boat launch in West Seattle at around 6:35 on Sunday led to shots fired, a chase, one person wounded and at least one arrest. The wounded man was described as in his 20's. Scanner traffic also said s female suspect was detained.
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
q13fox.com
Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
Police investigating after security guard shot, wounded in Greenwood
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood that left a 50-year-old man in critical condition on Friday. Just before 6 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report that a security guard had been shot in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street. Upon arriving...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
Woman found dead along SR 509 near Burien
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are asking for the community’s help as they investigate what happened to a woman who was found dead along southbound state Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge. The body was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Major crimes...
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
kentreporter.com
Man, 57, charged with murder in Federal Way rock-throwing incident
A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking another man in the head with a rock, killing him last month. Judi Kilma was charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 5 after he was arrested days earlier. At first appearance, King County prosecutors requested $2 million bail based on the likelihood that the defendant would commit another violent offense, and a judge set bail at $250,000.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Family of 27-year-old shot and killed in Seattle hold vigil in Yesler Terrace
Seattle, WA. – Two people were shot in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Friday morning. According to Seattle Police, a 27-year-old man was killed and a 52-year-old man was injured. The family of 27-year-old Joshua Ray Blackwood held a vigil in the alley way near 1100 Fir Street. His...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed
SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
