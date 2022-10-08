ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Do you recognize this man? Man enters U-District home, assaults resident

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a resident inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee

An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman found dead along SR 509 near Burien

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are asking for the community’s help as they investigate what happened to a woman who was found dead along southbound state Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge. The body was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Major crimes...
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 57, charged with murder in Federal Way rock-throwing incident

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking another man in the head with a rock, killing him last month. Judi Kilma was charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 5 after he was arrested days earlier. At first appearance, King County prosecutors requested $2 million bail based on the likelihood that the defendant would commit another violent offense, and a judge set bail at $250,000.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed

SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA

