Theater & Dance

No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Fashion Art Toronto Announces a Fall Showcase + More Fashion News

Including a peek at Smythe's holiday collection. Toronto’s fashion scene continues to heat up. The evidence? Fashion Art Toronto (FAT) announced this week that it will host a Fall 2022 showcase — an unexpected second event for the organization this year. Set within the historic Parkdale Hall from November 10 to 13, an all-encompassing style experience will feature red-carpet moments, runways and social spaces, all while spotlighting 30 Canadian designers.
