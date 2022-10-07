Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble
On Thursday, Chloe Bailey took to the gram with a few smoldering photos of herself decked down in a tweed Miu Miu ensemble.
FASHION Magazine |
Fashion Art Toronto Announces a Fall Showcase + More Fashion News
Including a peek at Smythe's holiday collection. Toronto’s fashion scene continues to heat up. The evidence? Fashion Art Toronto (FAT) announced this week that it will host a Fall 2022 showcase — an unexpected second event for the organization this year. Set within the historic Parkdale Hall from November 10 to 13, an all-encompassing style experience will feature red-carpet moments, runways and social spaces, all while spotlighting 30 Canadian designers.
