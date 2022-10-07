Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
More farmers plant cover crops for higher yields and soil health
America’s biggest farmers are unchanging skeptics of climate change but they slowly are adopting cover crops, mostly to improve crop yields and soil health, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Only one in 20 growers say they planted the soil- and water-holding crops for carbon sequestration. Some 75% of farmers...
BBC
Somerset couple scoop Sheep Farmers of the Year award
A couple's holistic approach to land management has seen them named Sheep Farmers of the Year. Andy Wear and Jennifer Hunter, from Somerset, have slashed costs and boosted soil health by ditching herbicides and fertilisers. And their sheep are now fed only grass, saving thousands of pounds on grain. The...
Missouri study: 82% of farmstead income is earned outside the farm
(The Center Square) – Research shows more farmers aren’t relying on the harvest to make ends meet, and the trend is changing the economic distance between rural and urban communities. “I don’t want to paint this as challenge for agriculture,” Alan Spell, an assistant extension professor at the...
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
agupdate.com
Large farm operations present unique challenges
Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements. The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
