The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’

YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper." On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.
Akon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”

The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture. Akon is not one to hold back his thoughts and options on the state of hip hop. The chart-topping star and business man has taken some time away from the music scene to build his personal and global success — but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping a finger on the pulse of the culture.
Making Music Seems Easy For Southern Rapper Big Bratt

Big Bratt is very early in her career, but is showing all of the tell-tale signs of an artist to pay attention to. According to her Spotify bio, she's just 17 years old, but her music and digital presence are way beyond her years. She just reportedly signed to Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, and it makes plenty of sense; she's got an awful lot of talent.
AP Report: Harder To Lose A Friend Or Significant Other?

Recently on the “Pour Minds Podcast” during a sit down they discussed the topic of losing friends and is it harder to lose a friend or a significant other? The question raised so many eyebrows that we wanted decided to direct the conversation to our audience as well. Listeners have been split in this thinking. […] The post AP Report: Harder To Lose A Friend Or Significant Other? appeared first on 92 Q.
