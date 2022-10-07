Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
benitolink.com
Robert Lee Postigo
Robert Lee Postigo passed away on October 6, 2022, in Hollister, California. Mass will take place at Saint Benedict Catholic Church on October 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
benitolink.com
Shelton Insurance to hold health insurance town hall Oct. 17
After the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, the entire front of the Veterans Memorial Building pulled away from the rest of the structure. Photo by John Chadwell. Shelton Insurance announced it is holding a town hall discussion Oct. 17 on individuals, family and senior health care benefits. The free event is scheduled to take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister at 6:30 p.m.
benitolink.com
General Election 2022: San Juan Bautista City Council election
Leslie Jordan and Jackie Morris-Lopez. Photo by Robert Eliason (left) and courtesy of candidate (right). San Juan Bautista voters in the Nov. 8 will have five candidates to choose from as they elect three new City Council members to fill three open seats: Jose Aranda, incumbent Leslie Jordan, Steve Morris, Jackie Morris-Lopez, and E. J. Sabathia. The three top vote-getters will serve four-year terms on the council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: The story behind Measure Q
This community opinion was contributed by Javier Vasquez-Rivera. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q gives community the power
This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Comments / 0