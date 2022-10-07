Read full article on original website
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
COMMUNITY OPINION: The story behind Measure Q
Eat, Drink, Savor: Lighthouse 55 Bakery set to close Oct. 22
Lighthouse 55 in Hollister has been a beacon for those looking for unique wedding cakes, and birthday cakes, and finely baked goods like cookies and desserts. But after eight years, owner Lorie Rios has decided to close the bakery Oct. 22 and move it closer to where she lives in Los Banos, taking her memories with her.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q gives community the power
