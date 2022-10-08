Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
‘County Citizens’ Seek to Defend Freedom and Raise Local Awareness
The nonprofit County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF) defends the freedoms of local citizens, addressing issues of liberty infringement by local government, rather than state or federal. North Texas state director Matthew Poole told The Dallas Express that CCDF’s mission is “to empower and educate citizens so they can handle breaches...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
bowienewsonline.com
NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat
The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
texomashomepage.com
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Legalizing Marijuanna Might Be A Bad Thing￼
Denton voters are set to vote on decriminalizing marijuanna. Here are some facts why decriminalization is actually a bad thing.
bowienewsonline.com
Play cast prepares to open this week
Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
bowienewsonline.com
ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie
Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
texomashomepage.com
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
bowienewsonline.com
1A district preview race ran at Midway
All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
newschannel6now.com
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
bowienewsonline.com
Volleyball Roundup
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won easily against Chico on Tuesday in their final non-district match. The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Dragons. After the winning the first set easily 25-13, set two proved to be the most competitive of the match. After 40 points, Saint...
