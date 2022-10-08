ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

‘County Citizens’ Seek to Defend Freedom and Raise Local Awareness

The nonprofit County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF) defends the freedoms of local citizens, addressing issues of liberty infringement by local government, rather than state or federal. North Texas state director Matthew Poole told The Dallas Express that CCDF’s mission is “to empower and educate citizens so they can handle breaches...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Montague County, TX
Government
County
Montague County, TX
City
Montague, TX
bowienewsonline.com

NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat

The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
BOWIE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribal Consistency Fund#Ems
texomashomepage.com

Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Play cast prepares to open this week

Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie

Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
BOWIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
texomashomepage.com

Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

1A district preview race ran at Midway

All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
HENRIETTA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
GRAHAM, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Volleyball Roundup

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won easily against Chico on Tuesday in their final non-district match. The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Dragons. After the winning the first set easily 25-13, set two proved to be the most competitive of the match. After 40 points, Saint...
CHICO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy